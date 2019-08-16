Now’s your chance to get the latest iPad Pro for $100 less on Amazon

Share

There are plenty of great Android and Windows tablets popping up on the market, but nothing can beat the newest iPad Pro when it comes to productivity and performance. If you’re an Apple fan waiting to score an iPad Pro at a discount, now’s your chance. Amazon currently has a deal on the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi version with 256GB storage, dropping its price from $1,149 to a $1,049. You can even avail an additional $50 off when you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

As the “Pro” label suggests, this iPad is definitely a tablet for professionals. There’s so much you can do with it, from entertainment consumption to creative and productive work. It received an impressive 4-out-of-5 star rating from the Digital Trends review team, noting that it’s the most versatile computer you can own.

One of the key powers of this latest-generation iPad Pro is versatility. It has a lot to offer on its own, but using it with accessories adds to its functionality. You can pair it with the Smart Keyboard (sold separately) to convert it into a slim laptop, a useful setup for extensive typing and full-on productivity. It’s also compatible with the Apple Pencil (sold separately), allowing you to bang out some creative work like doodling and sketching. Its USB Type-C Port further expands its usage: You can hook it up with external monitors for big-screen access, connect it to the Ethernet port for faster internet connection, or plug a card reader for quick file transfer.

This workhorse operates on Apple’s A12X Bionic processor that’s capable of handling intensive tasks without slowdown. The tech giant also equipped it with a breathtaking screen (2,732 x 2,048 pixels) that uses Liquid Retina LCD and ProMotion technologies (120Hz). All these features add up to deliver fantastic display quality, responsive touchscreen experience, and fluid performance every time. And with a solid battery life of up to 10 hours, this tablet can keep you powered up through a whole day of work and play.

The latest iPad Pro has always been our favorite since its release last year, and we even tagged it as the best tablet ever. Don’t miss out on Amazon’s offer on the 12.9-inch 256GB Wi-Fi version, and get yours today for $1,049 instead of the usual $1,149. Hurry before supplies run out.

