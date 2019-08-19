Deals

The 2018 Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi tablet gets a huge $124 discount on Amazon

Drake Hawkins
By
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

If you have been holding off on the Apple iPad Pro because of its price, now is the time to buy. Our pick for the best tablet for 2019 gets a massive $124 discount on Amazon today. This sweet Apple iPad deal is about $100 more affordable than the one we previously found. Jump on this rare opportunity to save on the Apple iPad Pro.

Usually $799, the 2018 Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi tablet with 64GB of storage is now only $675 on Amazon. You can even choose the bigger 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants and still save. Hurry and order now while the discount is live. While you are at it, check out these MacBook deals for a complete iOS workstation without paying retail price.

The 2018 Apple iPad Pro is undoubtedly a tablet for professionals. This beautiful tablet is an impressive workhorse of a device. Its A12X Bionic processor has enough power to handle intensive tasks like editing in Photoshop and Lightroom with ease. We also had no problems playing the latest games with this top-of-the-class device.

Apple makes the iPad Pro more versatile by replacing the Lightning port with a USB Type-C port. This allows you to use the same tools you use with your laptop, phones, and other devices. We were able to hook up external monitors, connect to an Ethernet port, and use an SD card with a compatible card reader — all without using dongles that are specifically designed for Apple devices.

Aside from having a new port, the iPad Pro also has magnets at the top edge where the Apple Pencil can snap into place. That is another great addition if you regularly use the Pencil to take notes or draw with the iPad Pro. You can also dock your iPad into the Smart Keyboard if you need a more traditional typing experience.

This Wi-Fi tablet has an impressive battery life that can last you up to 10 hours. We used it to edit photos in Adobe Lightroom CC with the Apple Pencil and were left with 60% after a few hours. It does take some time to fully charge, however.

Whether you are using it for every day tasks or intensive applications, the 2018 Apple iPad Pro can be a great investment. This powerful device is the best tablet your money can buy today. Order yours from Amazon now and pay only $675 instead of its usual $799.

Want to know what to expect when Labor Day 2019 arrives on September 2? Visit our curated deals page for the latest news about the last shopping event this summer.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

