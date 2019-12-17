Tracking down a reliable, well-rounded 50-inch 4K TV from a big-brand manufacturer for less than $300 is difficult, but not impossible. Far from it, in fact. The trick is to rummage through the discount bin. There, you can find a new, smart-infused television being sold for a fraction of its usual price. Just look at this 50-inch Samsung NU6900. Usually $430, the 4K TV is on sale right now at Walmart for just $280 — a total savings of $150.

The 50-inch Samsung NU6900 hasn’t been discounted because its days are numbered, though. First launched in 2018, it’s equipped with the latest version of the company’s TizenOS smart software, offering one-click access to all of the leading streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, and even supports HDR10+, the current take on Samsung’s HDR standard, which can be called upon to draw additional detail from the scene at hand.

There isn’t much more to it. This is because the 50-inch Samsung NU6900 was designed with the average consumer in mind, appealing to the average consumer looking for a television that can tune into the latest must-see show through a streaming service out of the box — no additional hardware required. Being a Samsung, it’s also built with endurance in mind, so it’s bound to stand the test of time, surviving for at least the next half-decade.

Of course, with Christmas set to arrive next week, there’s a good chance you’re a little strapped for cash. That’s where Walmart comes in. The retailer is offering the 50-inch Samsung NU6900 through its flexible 12-month installment scheme, which can see it at the center of your home entertainment setup for as little as $28 per month. Have a bit more to spare? You have the choice to increase the payment to clear the balance faster.

Not sold? Here’s what one satisfied customer had to say:

I’ve had this TV for several months now. I thought my previous TV had died so I bought this. Turns out the cable box from Comcast died and I didn’t even need a new TV but this one is so nice, I kept it instead of returning it. The picture is amazing. The sound is excellent. Setup was easy as could be.

If you’re after something a bit different, there are several other 4K TV deals available, including a 55-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition for $350, a 65-inch Samsung NU6900 for $480, a 65-inch curved Samsung RU7300 for $620, a 70-inch Vizio V-Series for $700, a 75-inch LG UM7970PUB for $750, a 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $1,000, a 75-inch Sony X800G for $1,400, and a 65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED for $3,300.

