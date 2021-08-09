  1. Deals
Apple iPad Mini gets a rare price cut in time for back-to-school

The new school year is coming up, which means that retailers will be offering different kinds of back-to-school laptop deals and back-to-school iPad deals. No matter the learning setup, parents and students may be looking for tablet deals, as the mobile devices have proven their worth in helping with homework, and it’s highly recommended that you go for iPad deals. Amazon, a reliable source of iPad discounts, is currently selling the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 5th-generation iPad Mini with a rare discount of $30, lowering the Apple tablet’s price to $369 from its original price of $399.

The 5th-generation iPad Mini is the latest edition of this particular model of Apple’s tablet. Released in 2019, it’s in Digital Trends’ best tablets for 2021 as the best 8-inch tablet, featuring a Retina display with a 2,048 x 1,536 resolution at 326 pixels per inch. Text and images on the screen are sharp, and colors are vibrant, so browsing websites and working on presentations will be easy on the eyes. The screen is also great for watching streaming content and playing games during break times.

When comparing the 5th-generation iPad Mini and 8th-generation iPad, which was rolled out in 2020, the iPad Mini wins out over the newer model because of its more user-friendly dimensions, which make it easier to carry around, and a better camera for clearer pictures of important notes and charts.

For students who need a reliable tablet for their schoolwork, the 5th-generation iPad Mini will work like a charm. The Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the tablet is currently offered with a rare price cut on Amazon, bringing its price down by $30 to $369 from its original price of $399. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, and if the discount disappears, it may be a while before you see it again. Don’t waste time if you want the 5th-generation iPad Mini for this special price — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Different students have different requirements, so if the 5th-generation iPad Mini isn’t the model for you, even with the rare discount from Amazon, don’t sweat it. We’ve gathered some of the best iPad deals that are currently available, so you can start searching for the perfect offer.

