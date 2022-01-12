Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you need to purchase a new laptop for work or school but the prices of laptop deals and student laptop deals are still beyond your budget, you should consider taking advantage of Chromebook deals. These devices are generally cheaper, and even more so if you’re fine with buying a refurbished model, but they will be able to keep up with your daily activities. An example of an offer that you can shop right now is Daily Steals’ $100 discount for a refurbished 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to just $80 from its original price of $180.

This Acer Chromebook features an 11.6-inch touchscreen with 1366 x 768 resolution, so you’ve got a clear view of the websites that you’re browsing, the games that you’re playing, and the streaming content that you’re watching. With a 1.4 GHz, dual-core Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM, you won’t suffer from sudden slowdowns when you start to multitask between apps. The refurbished device also comes with a 30-day warranty, for your peace of mind.

Like the best Chromebooks, this Acer Chromebook promises snappy performance even with low-end hardware because of Google’s Chrome OS. With this operating system, Chromebooks rely heavily on web-based apps instead of installed software, translating to low overhead and super-fast startups. Android device owners will be very familiar with Chrome OS, as you can download Android apps from the Google Play Store into the Chromebook.

The 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook is an affordable laptop, but it doesn’t sacrifice the capability to perform basic functions well. You can purchase a refurbished version of the Chromebook from Daily Steals for the very low price of $80, after a $100 discount to its original price of $180. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so you shouldn’t waste time. If you want to buy the 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook for cheap, you should hurry and click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

If you’re sold on getting a Chromebook instead of a traditional laptop, but you’d like to check out alternatives to Daily Steals’ discount for the 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook, don’t worry. There are more offers on other Chromebooks from different retailers, and we’ve rounded up some of the best Chromebook deals that are currently available.

