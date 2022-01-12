  1. Deals
This Acer Chromebook is only $80 right now! You read that right!

If you need to purchase a new laptop for work or school but the prices of laptop deals and student laptop deals are still beyond your budget, you should consider taking advantage of Chromebook deals. These devices are generally cheaper, and even more so if you’re fine with buying a refurbished model, but they will be able to keep up with your daily activities. An example of an offer that you can shop right now is Daily Steals’ $100 discount for a refurbished 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to just $80 from its original price of $180.

This Acer Chromebook features an 11.6-inch touchscreen with 1366 x 768 resolution, so you’ve got a clear view of the websites that you’re browsing, the games that you’re playing, and the streaming content that you’re watching. With a 1.4 GHz, dual-core Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM, you won’t suffer from sudden slowdowns when you start to multitask between apps. The refurbished device also comes with a 30-day warranty, for your peace of mind.

Like the best Chromebooks, this Acer Chromebook promises snappy performance even with low-end hardware because of Google’s Chrome OS. With this operating system, Chromebooks rely heavily on web-based apps instead of installed software, translating to low overhead and super-fast startups. Android device owners will be very familiar with Chrome OS, as you can download Android apps from the Google Play Store into the Chromebook.

The 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook is an affordable laptop, but it doesn’t sacrifice the capability to perform basic functions well. You can purchase a refurbished version of the Chromebook from Daily Steals for the very low price of $80, after a $100 discount to its original price of $180. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so you shouldn’t waste time. If you want to buy the 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook for cheap, you should hurry and click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Chromebook deals

If you’re sold on getting a Chromebook instead of a traditional laptop, but you’d like to check out alternatives to Daily Steals’ discount for the 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook, don’t worry. There are more offers on other Chromebooks from different retailers, and we’ve rounded up some of the best Chromebook deals that are currently available.

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 256GB SSD)

$616 $1,000
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish. more
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$393 $430
For the price, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet. more
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11-Inch 2-in-1 (MediaTek CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

$208 $320
Designed for everyday versatility, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is a laptop that can convert into a screen or tablet in seconds, making it perfect for students and professionals working on-the-go. more
Buy at Amazon

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 (14-inch, Intel m3-8100Y, 8GB RAM, 64GB)

$426 $480
Whether it's for studies or research, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 can perform nearly any clerical or educational task with ease thanks to its Intel m3 processor with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. more
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 2-in-1 Chromebook (MediaTek P60T, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

$185 $280
Lenovo's 10-inch Chromebook Duet is a unique 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a stand-alone tablet thanks to its completely detachable keyboard and vibrant 1200p touchscreen. more
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixelbook Go (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$720 $849
With its PC-like hardware and intuitive software, the 13-inch Pixelbook Go is our favorite Chromebook (Google did design Chrome OS, after all). more
Buy at Amazon
