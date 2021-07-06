We hope everyone had an excellent weekend, whether you were celebrating with friends and family, or not. If you didn’t get a chance to peruse the sales, you’ll be happy to know, leftover from the 4th of July holiday, there are still some excellent discounts available. For example, there are so many deals in the Staples 4th of July sale you can still shop now.

One such deal is the Acer Chromebook 311, an 11.6-inch Intel Celeron-powered Chromebook, for $220, which is 8% or $20 off the full price. The deal is available at Staples and was part of the 4th of July sale, so if you’re interested you might want to grab it before it goes away.

What’s so great about Chromebooks, is they get you in and working incredibly fast thanks to speedy boot times, and phenomenal OS performance. Indeed, they don’t have much power under the hood, but that’s not what they’re intended for anyway.

The Acer Chromebook 311 features an 11.6-inch display with a 1366 x 768 resolution. It’s running the Chrome OS, with 32GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. A 1.1GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor powers everything, running at a clock speed of 2.6GHz and it has a 4MB cache. Intel UHD 600 graphics provide enough power to run the latest apps and games and do some basic photo editing. The battery, which is perhaps the best part, will last for up to 10 hours on a single charge. That’s a long time to stream content, get some work or schoolwork done, or browse the web.

Normally $240, Staples is offering the Acer Chromebook 311 for $20 off, which brings the final price to $220 plus free shipping and delivery. That’s an awesome deal, but because it’s been live over the weekend, we don’t know how much longer Staples is going to honor it. If you have any interest, you might want to act fast.

More Chromebook deals available now

If you want a Chromebook from a different brand, or with different features, don’t worry because there are a ton of Chromebook deals available. We collected all of the best ones and laid them out for you below. Take a look!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations