Staples is practically giving away this Acer Chromebook today

A Black family works on various projects at a dining table. A mother with daughter on her lap works at an Acer computer while a boy adjusts headphones.

We hope everyone had an excellent weekend, whether you were celebrating with friends and family, or not. If you didn’t get a chance to peruse the sales, you’ll be happy to know, leftover from the 4th of July holiday, there are still some excellent discounts available. For example, there are so many deals in the Staples 4th of July sale you can still shop now.

One such deal is the Acer Chromebook 311, an 11.6-inch Intel Celeron-powered Chromebook, for $220, which is 8% or $20 off the full price. The deal is available at Staples and was part of the 4th of July sale, so if you’re interested you might want to grab it before it goes away.

What’s so great about Chromebooks, is they get you in and working incredibly fast thanks to speedy boot times, and phenomenal OS performance. Indeed, they don’t have much power under the hood, but that’s not what they’re intended for anyway.

The Acer Chromebook 311 features an 11.6-inch display with a 1366 x 768 resolution. It’s running the Chrome OS, with 32GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. A 1.1GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor powers everything, running at a clock speed of 2.6GHz and it has a 4MB cache. Intel UHD 600 graphics provide enough power to run the latest apps and games and do some basic photo editing. The battery, which is perhaps the best part, will last for up to 10 hours on a single charge. That’s a long time to stream content, get some work or schoolwork done, or browse the web.

Normally $240, Staples is offering the Acer Chromebook 311 for $20 off, which brings the final price to $220 plus free shipping and delivery. That’s an awesome deal, but because it’s been live over the weekend, we don’t know how much longer Staples is going to honor it. If you have any interest, you might want to act fast.

More Chromebook deals available now

If you want a Chromebook from a different brand, or with different features, don’t worry because there are a ton of Chromebook deals available. We collected all of the best ones and laid them out for you below. Take a look!

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$159 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$732 $1,000
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish.
Buy at Amazon
With trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$300 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Samsung

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$334 $430
For less than a couple Benjamins, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet.
Buy at Amazon
Extra 5% off with coupon

Acer Chromebook 2021 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$379 $499
With its sleek gray finish and spacious 14-inch screen, this Chromebook looks the part while helping you get your work done quickly and easily thanks to Google's online suite of superb apps.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 514 (Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$335 $365
This entry-level laptop is a great way to get started in the Chromebook world. Its roomy 14-inch display is great for work, and its sleek design looks the part wherever you take it.
Buy at Amazon
