We’ve spotted an amazing Acer gaming laptop Black Friday deal for you. Right now, you can snag an Acer gaming laptop for under $700 at Amazon for a strictly limited time only. Reduced to $685 from $840, it’s one of the best Black Friday deals out there and easily one of the highlights of the Black Friday gaming laptop deals going on at the moment. If you’re looking to save big on a gaming laptop, this is the one to go for.

Offering a lot of what you need from the best gaming laptops, the Acer Nitro 5 has plenty to love. There’s an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage, so it has all the basics covered. Where it gets even better is its Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics card. The GPU is exactly what you need to be able to play all your favorite games at a decent resolution without any lag. That’s further helped by its 15.6-inch full HD screen which has a refresh rate of 144Hz. That means silky smooth action no matter what you’re playing or how fast the action unfolds. It’s a great way of getting the most out of gaming.

Alongside all that are some other neat features such as the Acer Nitro 5 having a backlit keyboard. It looks pretty cool, demonstrating that you’ve got a really classy gaming laptop.

Normally priced at $840, the Acer Nitro 5 is down to just $685 at Amazon right now. Snap it up now while stocks last. We can’t see it sticking around for long at this price.

Should you shop this Acer Gaming Laptop Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is often a rehash of the best Black Friday deals so you’re unlikely to see anything better unfold by holding out. However, you’re also not guaranteed to see the same discount on Cyber Monday as you do on Black Friday so it’s not wise to wait. Stock can run out and deals can end.

Remember — you can always cancel your existing order if you happen to see it cheaper on Cyber Monday or even return it if it’s already been dispatched.

