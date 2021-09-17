Looking for a sweet gaming laptop that doesn’t cost a fortune? Right now, you can buy the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for just $740 at Walmart, saving you a huge $310 on the usual price. Looking stylish and offering plenty of great features and hardware, this is an awesome deal for anyone keen to embrace portable gaming. You’ll need to be fast though as stock is likely to be limited at this price.

Acer is one of the best laptop brands out there at the moment so it’s no surprise that it features here. With many of the features you’ll see in the best gaming laptops, the Acer Nitro 5 is a sweet laptop indeed. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, plus a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card for gaming. The latter makes it ideal for playing the latest games wherever you are. A gorgeous 15.6-inch IPS full HD screen means you can see what’s going on at all times, too.

Other features include Acer Coolboost technology which provides users with heightened fan speeds and cooling ability so they can manually control the cooling process any time their laptop is running a little hot and needs a boost, such as during long gaming sessions. A sophisticated design means that the laptop chassis looks great, too, with a smooth and sleek hinge that runs along the back of the laptop above a bold looking grill vent.

Capturing everything you could want from a gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro 5 is down to just $740 at Walmart, saving you $310 on the usual price. This is the ideal time to treat yourself to a new gaming setup that’s perfect if you have limited room at home or simply want to be able to game while on the move. Snap it up now while stocks last.

