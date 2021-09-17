  1. Deals
Don’t miss this incredible Acer gaming laptop deal at Walmart today

By
Acer Nitro 5 on a white background.

Looking for a sweet gaming laptop that doesn’t cost a fortune? Right now, you can buy the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for just $740 at Walmart, saving you a huge $310 on the usual price. Looking stylish and offering plenty of great features and hardware, this is an awesome deal for anyone keen to embrace portable gaming. You’ll need to be fast though as stock is likely to be limited at this price.

Acer is one of the best laptop brands out there at the moment so it’s no surprise that it features here. With many of the features you’ll see in the best gaming laptops, the Acer Nitro 5 is a sweet laptop indeed. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, plus a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card for gaming. The latter makes it ideal for playing the latest games wherever you are. A gorgeous 15.6-inch IPS full HD screen means you can see what’s going on at all times, too.

Other features include Acer Coolboost technology which provides users with heightened fan speeds and cooling ability so they can manually control the cooling process any time their laptop is running a little hot and needs a boost, such as during long gaming sessions. A sophisticated design means that the laptop chassis looks great, too, with a smooth and sleek hinge that runs along the back of the laptop above a bold looking grill vent.

Capturing everything you could want from a gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro 5 is down to just $740 at Walmart, saving you $310 on the usual price. This is the ideal time to treat yourself to a new gaming setup that’s perfect if you have limited room at home or simply want to be able to game while on the move. Snap it up now while stocks last.

More laptop deals

We have all the best laptop deals for you along with a focus on the best gaming laptops deals and also the best gaming PC deals if you’re thinking about a desktop solution rather than something portable. Look through them all to find the best offer for your needs.

Gateway Creator Series Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$749 $899
This laptop is a great option for a gaming upgrade. With its spacious 15-inch display, GRX 1650 graphics, and Ryzen 5 processor, it will be able to handle all but the most demanding of tasks. more
Buy at Walmart
17% off with coupon: SAVE17

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,421 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job. more
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD)

$649 $899
With a great CPU and GPU combo, this 15-inch gaming laptop will handle modern games very nicely, with plenty of storage as a nice bonus. more
Buy at Walmart

MSI GL66 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3070 GPU, 512GB SSD)

$1,349 $1,499
With what might be the best new higher-range GPU for the money, this gorgeous (but understated) MSI GL66 gaming laptop will handle the latest games for years to come. more
Buy at Amazon

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,695 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake. more
Buy at Best Buy

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$950 $1,150
Score a very worthy discount on the high-end Gigabyte G5-inch gaming laptop. With hardware like this and a 144Hz display, this thing could be the last PC you'll need for years to come. more
Buy at Best Buy
