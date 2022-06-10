Hurry — This 2-in-1 Chromebook is $279 at Walmart today

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the latest Chromebook deals in pursuit of a 2-in-1 device, you’re in luck. Right now, at Walmart, you can buy the Acer Spin 513 Chromebook with a touchscreen for just $279, saving you $80 off the usual price. 2-in-1 laptop deals are a great way of benefiting from both owning a laptop and tablet, and we’re expecting this deal to be popular. Buy it now while the sale is still on.

Incorporating many of the features you would expect to see from the best Chromebooks, the Acer Spin 513 Chromebook comes from one of the best laptop brands so you can be fairly confident it’s a reliable machine. The highlight of its specs is its screen. It has a 13.3-inch full HD display with LED backlighting and Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. Of course, it’s a touchscreen, too, and you can move the screen around to use it more like a tablet or in tent mode when you want to watch a show or presentation via it.

Along with all that, the Acer Spin 513 Chromebook has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of eMMC storage. That’s all you could need when using ChromeOS with slightly more space than average for those rare times you may need to save something on your device rather than through the cloud. With an HD webcam and a 14-hour battery life, the Acer Spin 513 Chromebook is well equipped to help you work well on the move. It’s sleek and stylish so it won’t take up much room in your bag, plus it looks good. It’s best suited for students or commuters on a tight budget, offering all the essentials while also giving you a screen that means you can watch streaming content while you travel.

One of the better cheap laptop deals around right now, the Acer Spin 513 Chromebook is just $279 at Walmart. Normally priced at $359, you save $80 off the usual price. Buy it now while the deal is still on. We can’t see it sticking around for long at this price, and it’s a great deal for anyone on a budget.

