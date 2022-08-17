Hurry — This RTX 3090-powered Alienware gaming PC is $1,490 off

If you’ve been scouring the gaming PC deals for the ultimate gaming desktop, you’re in luck. Right now at Dell, you can buy the truly phenomenal Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop for $2,500, saving you $1,490 off the usual price. $2,500 is far from cheap but when you’d normally be paying $3,990 for a gaming desktop of this level of prowess, it’s a fantastic deal. If you want the best of the best, you really need to hit that buy button immediately. Alternatively, read on while we look at why the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop is worth every cent.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop

A consistently popular name in the gaming desktop field, the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop is quite the hard-hitting device for avid gamers. It offers everything you could want from one of the best gaming desktops. That includes an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor as well as a phenomenal 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Somehow don’t think that’s enough storage? That’s just the main boot drive, with an additional 1TB of storage space in the form of a regular hard drive.

On top of all that is the mightiest component of them all — the graphics card. The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop offers up the best graphics card around — the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090. Packed with 24GB of VRAM, you won’t have a problem playing any game at the highest quality level for a long time to come. This isn’t just a gaming desktop for this year, it’s one that will last you for many years to come. The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop promises high frame rates whatever you’re playing.

Much of that is thanks to the system offering powerful hardware but also it’s been designed in a way to get the best performance every time. It provides you with innovative airflow so your desktop never overheats and is even capable of being overclocked if you want even more from it. With such an improved airflow pattern, you can also easily access all your components thanks to how well designed the chassis is, giving you the chance to install new components without the need for any tools.

Truly future-proofed in every way, the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop is normally priced at $3,990 but it’s down to $2,500 for a limited time only at Dell. A huge discount of $1,490 makes this a fantastic deal for anyone who’s serious about gaming and able to invest in something that will last them for a long time. Buy it now before the deal ends.

