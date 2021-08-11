  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Alienware gaming monitors are ridiculously cheap today

By

Every gaming desktop needs a worthy monitor with a decent refresh rate and a native HD resolution, otherwise, all that power goes to waste. That’s why you should always keep a close eye on the latest gaming monitor deals or desktop monitor deals. While you’re at it, you might as well check out all of the Alienware deals and gaming deals that are live, too!

Back to the subject of those gaming monitors, though, Dell has some crazy deals going on right now on Alienware sets. You can grab the Alienware 24.5-inch AW2521HF Monitor for $390, which is $170 off. Or, you can grab the Alienware 27-inch QHD AW2721D Monitor for $715, which is $435 off. Both are awesome deals, include free express delivery, and you can read more about them below.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521HF) — $390, was $560

Alienware AW2521HF Gaming Monitor

We’re talking support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies. We’re also talking about an LED edgelight system with a vibrant picture, 400 cd/m2 brightness rating, and narrow bezels. Want to know more? The AW2521HF is a 24.5-inch fast IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG response time, and support for a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. This thing is ready to rock! Inputs include 2 HDMI 2.0, 1 DisplayPort 1.2, USB 3.0 all over the place (5 total), a headphone-out, and an audio line-out. Dell is offering this gaming monitor up for $390, which is $170 off the normal price ($560) and that includes free express delivery.

Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor (AW2721D) — $715, was $1,150

A 27-inch Alienware gaming monitor with a screenshot of Path to Exile on the screen.

Path of Exile may be the game represented in the picture above, but any game would look amazing on this QHD display. It’s a 27-inch IPS panel with an LED edgelight system and InfinityEdge bezels. It supports a native resolution of 2560 x 1440 at a 240Hz refresh rate and has a true 1ms GtG response time. What’s more, it’s compatible with Nvidia G-Sync technology and has a brightness rating of 450 cd/m2. Inputs include 2 HDMI 2.0, a DisplayPort 1.4, an audio line-out, and a headphone-out. Normally $1,450, Dell is practically giving this thing away for $715, which is $435 off. You get free express delivery as part of that deal too, which means you can have it by the end of the week if you act soon.

More gaming monitor deals available now

Want to see some more monitors before making your final purchase decision? We don’t blame you, so we rounded up all of the best gaming monitor deals that are available right now. You can check all of those out below.

Dell 24" VA LED FHD Curved Gaming Monitor

$190 $260
This gaming monitor is equipped with a 4ms response time, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and compatibility with AMD's FreeSync Premium technology. It also offers seamless switching between dual HDMI ports.
Buy at Best Buy

BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

$600 $750
With this ultra-wide monitor, you're getting a lot of room for multitasking, especially thanks to the 3440x1440 resolution with 1800R curvature. You'll have more room for your open windows.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey CRG5 Series 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

$330 $400
This 27-inch Samsung gaming monitor offers 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 4 ms response time, and a 240 Hz refresh rate. It's also compatible with NVIDIA's G-Sync technology for smooth gaming.
Buy at Best Buy

BenQ EX2780Q 27” 1440P IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor

$350 $500
If you want cinematic gold, this 27-inch BenQ EX280Q monitor is great for users with an eye for visuals. With a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, any game can become a full-blown movie.
Buy at Amazon

LG Electronics UltraGear 27GN750-B 27 Inch 1080p 250Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor

$300 $400
With a high 240Hz refresh rate, this LG monitor ensures that you won't experience any lagging while playing games. This is a great deal if you're looking for your first full HD monitor.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Predator XB271HU bmiprz 27" WQHD NVIDIA G-SYNC IPS Monitor

$485 $600
Upgrade your games to a new level of immersion with the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU monitor, boasting stunning WQHD resolution and an ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate for cinematic magic from your PC.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Unlocked Google Pixel 3 gets $559 discount at Amazon

google pixel 3 series 64gb amazon deals xl

The best 75-inch TV deals and sales for August 2021

LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

WhatsApp just solved the biggest problem for mobile platform hoppers

WhatsApp

Best back-to-school headphone deals and sales for 2021

Bose 700 Noise-cancelling headphones

How to unlock the CX-9 in Call of Duty: Warzone

The CX-9 in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Apple AirPods, Powerbeats get massive price cuts at Amazon

Apple Airpods Pro in Case

The best cheap appliance package deals and sales for August 2021

Samsung Kitchen Appliance Package in a kitchen with blue cabinets.

Best back-to-school TV sales and deals for 2021

TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection delayed to 2022

Two characters in a scene from Life is Strange.

The architect behind Nvidia RTX DLSS and ray tracing now works at Intel

CoD Warzone running with and without DLSS enabled.

Save over $700 off the perfect work-from-home laptop at Dell

Dell Vostro 15 5510 work from home and productivity laptop

Everything we know about New World, Amazon Games’ first MMORPG

New World players engaged in combat.

Beats Studio3 headphones with Apple W1 chip are $150 off today

Beats Studio3 Headphones on Woman Laughing