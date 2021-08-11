Alienware gaming monitors are ridiculously cheap today

Every gaming desktop needs a worthy monitor with a decent refresh rate and a native HD resolution, otherwise, all that power goes to waste. That’s why you should always keep a close eye on the latest gaming monitor deals or desktop monitor deals. While you’re at it, you might as well check out all of the Alienware deals and gaming deals that are live, too!

Back to the subject of those gaming monitors, though, Dell has some crazy deals going on right now on Alienware sets. You can grab the Alienware 24.5-inch AW2521HF Monitor for $390, which is $170 off. Or, you can grab the Alienware 27-inch QHD AW2721D Monitor for $715, which is $435 off. Both are awesome deals, include free express delivery, and you can read more about them below.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521HF) — $390, was $560

We’re talking support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies. We’re also talking about an LED edgelight system with a vibrant picture, 400 cd/m2 brightness rating, and narrow bezels. Want to know more? The AW2521HF is a 24.5-inch fast IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG response time, and support for a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. This thing is ready to rock! Inputs include 2 HDMI 2.0, 1 DisplayPort 1.2, USB 3.0 all over the place (5 total), a headphone-out, and an audio line-out. Dell is offering this gaming monitor up for $390, which is $170 off the normal price ($560) and that includes free express delivery.

Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor (AW2721D) — $715, was $1,150

Path of Exile may be the game represented in the picture above, but any game would look amazing on this QHD display. It’s a 27-inch IPS panel with an LED edgelight system and InfinityEdge bezels. It supports a native resolution of 2560 x 1440 at a 240Hz refresh rate and has a true 1ms GtG response time. What’s more, it’s compatible with Nvidia G-Sync technology and has a brightness rating of 450 cd/m2. Inputs include 2 HDMI 2.0, a DisplayPort 1.4, an audio line-out, and a headphone-out. Normally $1,450, Dell is practically giving this thing away for $715, which is $435 off. You get free express delivery as part of that deal too, which means you can have it by the end of the week if you act soon.

More gaming monitor deals available now

