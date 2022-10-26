This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 Ti is $700 off



Alienware has been around for quite some time, and while it doesn’t have the illustrious shine it used to have a few years ago, the brand still puts out some exciting gaming laptops, like the Alienware X17 R2. It stands out among gaming laptop deals because of its interesting set of features, and you can pick it up from Dell for $3,100, a $700 discount from the normal $3,800 price.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2

What makes the configuration of this Alienware x17 R2 peculiar is that it runs a 1080p screen with a whopping 360Hz refresh rate, which on its own isn’t anything special, except when you learn that the x17 R2 runs has an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti. That’s right, it has one of the top GPUs on the market, and yet it only runs an Full HD screen which, to be fair, does allow you to hit that insane 360Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for those who want to play the latest games with the highest graphical settings and frames per second. It also comes with a powerful i9-12900HK CPU, which starts to make it feel a bit more versatile since you can do a lot of stuff with that much power, such as video and graphical editing, playing games, streaming to Twitch and YouTube, and really whatever you feel like doing.

Beyond that, the x17 R2 has a great mechanical keyboard, although it is a bit on the loud side with the Cherry switches. Of course, that may not be the most significant issue since the laptop runs really loud when you’re using it to its capacity, but a silver lining is that you can still hear the speakers over the fan noise, so it’s not a complete dealbreaker. You also get 32GB of RAM in dual-channel for boosted performance and a 1TB SSD, which might have you reaching for external hard drive deals since you’ll likely be playing big AAA games with this setup.

Overall, the Alienware x17 R2 is probably one of the best gaming laptops you’ll find if you want a high refresh rate with any game, and the fact that you can get it for $3,100, a nice $700 discount from the $3,800 list price, right now at Dell means the whole value proposition makes a bit more sense.

