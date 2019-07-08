Share

There is almost an infinite number of options available for smartwatches. Choosing the right one that fits you best may take a lot of time and research. For those looking to marry function and style, the Michael Kors Access Runway smartwatch may just be it. This touchscreen set is usually listed at $425, but Amazon gives you the chance to get this at a 35% steal.

At a discounted price of $275, you get all the glitz and glamour that comes with this awesome piece of tech. The Michael Kors Access Runway is a full-fledged touchscreen smartwatch that sports a minimalist yet elegant design. The 41mm stainless steel rose gold case is perfectly suited for those with small wrists, as it neither looks clunky nor too large. Access Runway is the brand’s first smartwatch that comes with the option of switching your 18mm stainless steel band to either a black or pink silicone strap. But if you’re looking for something a bit more outdoorsy, we suggest this recent Garmin watch deal.

The smartwatch is powered with Google’s Wear OS and delivers with smartphone notifications, touchscreen functionality, activity tracking, custom goal or alarm settings, music controls, and Bluetooth connectivity. Although this device supports iOS 9.3 and higher, Android users with at least OS 4.4 or newer get to enjoy additional features. For instance, iOS owners always have to make sure that the Wear OS app remains active on their device’s background for notifications to be in sync. On the other hand, those with Android phones can readily have access to Google Assistant and appreciate smoother transitions between apps or commands.

Michael Kors proves that style has many faces. The Access Runway has multiple watch faces that allow you to personalize your watch dial and adjust it to complement your mood. The 300mAh battery of this smartwatch is published to have a battery life that stretches for a day. However, after putting it to the test, our Digital Trends team notes that the watch only lasted a little over 12 hours which is good enough considering that it runs with a heart rate sensor and a built-in GPS.

The Michael Kors Access Runway Touchscreen Set can be yours now for $275 on Amazon. Make a statement and bag $150 worth of savings for a cool smartwatch plus the interchangeable silicone straps.

Read our full review on the Michael Kors Access Runway or check out our roundup for the best smartwatches of 2019 Have access to early Prime Day Deals to from our curated deals page.

