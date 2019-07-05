Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon and Best Buy cut $100 off the 51mm Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire Slate Gray

Drake Hawkins
By
amazon slashes prices on garmin fenix 5 smartwatches for fathers day 5x sapphire with black band 1

The Fourth of July is a great time to celebrate the country’s beautiful outdoors. If this summer holiday inspires you to trail bike or run at the nearest national park, it is best if you get a rugged GPS watch like the 51mm Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire (Slate Gray with Black Band version). Order now from Amazon or Best Buy to get a $100 discount on this feature-loaded smartwatch.

Normally $600, the Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire is now $500 on Amazon and Best Buy. These deals come before the 2019 Fourth of July sales and Prime Day. We do not know how long the stock for this adventure smartwatch will last, so place your order now.

Ride or run without worrying about getting lost with Garmin Fenix 5X’s full-color map. This GPS watch can give you easy-to-read guidance cues and display nearby locations to help you navigate your environment. It can also help you keep tabs on your adventure buddies with the GroupTrack feature.

Aside from navigation, the Garmin Fenix 5X is also useful for tracking your heart rate. Use it to determine when to bring your pace up or slow down. This heart rate monitoring technology can also help you evaluate your performance during one training day and throughout the training cycle.

Speaking of training, the Garmin Fenix 5X is capable of tracking other activities other than running and cycling. It also comes with apps for swimming, snowboarding, skiing, stand-up paddling, rowing, and even golf. Track your improvement by connecting the Fenix 5X to another device through Bluetooth or uploading your data to Garmin’s online fitness community.

We mentioned in our comprehensive review that the Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire has more tech features than anyone will ever need. And at $600, it is one of the more pricey smartwatches. But if you want to splurge on a handsome, rugged, and capable GPS adventure watch, it is a great option. Get it at a lower price of $500 from Best Buy or Amazon. That’s $100 you can save to get more items on Fourth of July deals.

Check out our ultimate guide to Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers to help you make a more informed decision. Looking for more savings? Visit our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Early deals, news, and predictions for July 15 and 16
lg 55 inch smart 4k uhd tv best buy price drop sk8000 series 55sk8000pua
Deals

LG 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV gets a huge $320 price drop at Best Buy

Today is your great chance to capture the LG 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV SK8000 Series. It's currently $320 less than its $850 list price. With Best Buy’s 4th of July Sale, you can now get one for a stunning price of only $530.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Garmin deal roundup
Deals

Garmin Forerunner 35 fitness smartwatch gets 29% price cut ahead of Prime Day

A fitness watch needs to be affordable, packed with features and is comfortable and stylish. The Garmin Forerunner 35 is an ideal workout companion. It normally costs $170, but now it’s available for only $119 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
amazon nest and ecobee smart thermostat deals ecobee4 with built in alexa room sensor included 750x500
Deals

Amazon Pre-Prime Day deal cuts price on Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Alexa

If you are planning to upgrade your existing thermostat, now is the time. The Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Built-In Alexa gets a 20% price cut on Amazon. You can save $50 if you order one today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for July 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best 97 inch ipad pro cases moko 9 7 2
Deals

Walmart offers the latest Apple iPad for $80 off this 4th of July weekend

After Independence Day, another thing worth celebrating is the onslaught of holiday sales. Walmart is offering the Apple iPad 32GB for $249, saving you $80 from its original price of $329.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best tablets for small businesses microsoft surface pro 6 review 16 1000x1000
Deals

Amazon shaves $200 off the latest version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Score massive savings on cool tech like Microsoft Surface Pro 6 which is currently discounted by 22% on Amazon. For $700, you get the portability and functionality of both a laptop and a tablet in one dynamic device. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Kate Spade Scallop Touchscreen review
Deals

Snag the Kate Spade Scallop smartwatch with a 40% discount on Amazon

Combine function and style, as Kate Spade Scallop smartwatch gives wearability a whole new edge. Amazon is giving ladies everywhere a treat by cutting the price down by 40%.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
walmart drops prices on all sizes samsung 4k uhd and qled tvs ultra hd smartqled hdr tv
Deals

Walmart drops prices on all sizes of Samsung 4K UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs

Ahead of Prime Day 2019, Walmart is reminding Amazon and other online retailers that it has the deepest selection and best prices for 4K TVs. Walmart is showcasing deals on the full screen-size lineup of Samsung UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV ⁠— Amazon's Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it we're expecting to see discounts on televisions from the likes of Samsung and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best 4k tv deals under 500 from amazon and walmart toshiba 50lf621u19 50 inch ultra hd smart led hdr fire edition
Deals

Amazon drops the price of this 50-inch Toshiba 4K Smart TV under $300

Transform your living room into a modern entertainment hub with the Toshiba 4K Ultra HD smart TV. Right now it’s available on Amazon for the price of $300. You get to save $80 from its original price of $380.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
fake ios amazon alexa setup app echo dot 3rd gen
Deals

The latest Echo Dot is half off for Amazon Prime Day 2019 with an early deal

The Echo Dot (3rd gen) hits all the right marks in smart home and entertainment, making it the best compact smart speaker at this price range. It even made our list of the best products for 2018. Get yours today for only $25.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K TV deals for July 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for July 2019

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll