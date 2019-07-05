Share

The Fourth of July is a great time to celebrate the country’s beautiful outdoors. If this summer holiday inspires you to trail bike or run at the nearest national park, it is best if you get a rugged GPS watch like the 51mm Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire (Slate Gray with Black Band version). Order now from Amazon or Best Buy to get a $100 discount on this feature-loaded smartwatch.

Normally $600, the Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire is now $500 on Amazon and Best Buy. These deals come before the 2019 Fourth of July sales and Prime Day. We do not know how long the stock for this adventure smartwatch will last, so place your order now.

Ride or run without worrying about getting lost with Garmin Fenix 5X’s full-color map. This GPS watch can give you easy-to-read guidance cues and display nearby locations to help you navigate your environment. It can also help you keep tabs on your adventure buddies with the GroupTrack feature.

Aside from navigation, the Garmin Fenix 5X is also useful for tracking your heart rate. Use it to determine when to bring your pace up or slow down. This heart rate monitoring technology can also help you evaluate your performance during one training day and throughout the training cycle.

Speaking of training, the Garmin Fenix 5X is capable of tracking other activities other than running and cycling. It also comes with apps for swimming, snowboarding, skiing, stand-up paddling, rowing, and even golf. Track your improvement by connecting the Fenix 5X to another device through Bluetooth or uploading your data to Garmin’s online fitness community.

We mentioned in our comprehensive review that the Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire has more tech features than anyone will ever need. And at $600, it is one of the more pricey smartwatches. But if you want to splurge on a handsome, rugged, and capable GPS adventure watch, it is a great option. Get it at a lower price of $500 from Best Buy or Amazon. That’s $100 you can save to get more items on Fourth of July deals.

