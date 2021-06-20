  1. Deals
Amazon has started its Prime Day deal on the Echo Show 5 — and WOW

By
Echo Show 5 in the kitchen

If you’re in the market for a new Amazon Echo Show — perhaps you’ve been eyeing one for a while now but couldn’t quite justify the cost — do we have a deal for you! Today, as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, you can nab an Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) for $45, saving $15 off the regular price of $60. This is an epic deal that’s sure to sell like hotcakes, so don’t hesitate and ensure you snap it up before it sells out completely.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) is a smart display boasting a 5.5-inch touchscreen with 960 x 480 resolution. Available in Charcoal or Sandstone to complement your interiors, it has a 1.7-inch speaker and Alexa built-in. Ask Alexa to read you a recipe, play your favorite tracks, check the news — or whatever you’d normally use it for. The Echo Show is also really handy if you like to cook, as you can watch recipe videos in your kitchen without relying on your phone — and it’s great for setting up alerts and schedules, hopping on a video call, or displaying your favorite photos too. You can plug in external speakers or headphones thanks to a 3.5mm jack.

You can even pair the Echo Show with other smart products you already have — or are picking up this Prime Day — like a security camera or smart bulb. It’s a compact, versatile device that’s at home in any room, and once you own one, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. If we had to find fault, the touchscreen can be a little sluggish, and there’s no YouTube or Google Photos — but these are comparatively minor issues.

Normally $60, you can grab the Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) for $45 right now from Amazon — but be quick, as it’s sure to sell out fast.

More Prime Day Amazon Echo deals available now

If an Echo Show 5 doesn’t float your boat, why not check out some of the other Prime Day Amazon Echo deals and best Prime Day smart home deals available right now? You’ll find some great deals available on everything from the Echo Dot (4th Gen) to the Google Nest Mini.

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$70 $115
This is perfect for people who don't want to get out of bed every time something goes bump in the night. Put the Blink mini downstairs and check it from your nightstand's Echo Show.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5

$60 $80
The Echo Show 5 is great for big families who need to video chat. It also behaves like any other smart Alexa speaker with music, voice commands, etc.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Auto

$15 $50
Add Alexa to your car to stream audio, answer questions, make calls, and more. Uses your car speakers.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 8

$90 $110
Ask Alexa anything and make video calls all over the world with the Echo Show 8. The virtual assistant can even give and show thanks to the HD screen.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

$25 $50
The latest version Alexa-compatible smart speaker has a new round shape, better music sound, and improved voice recognition. This device can serve as the base for an entire household of smart devices.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5

$45 $80
The Echo Show 5 is great for big families who need to video chat. It also behave like any other smart alexa speaker with music, voice commands, etc.
Buy at Amazon
