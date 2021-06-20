If you’re in the market for a new Amazon Echo Show — perhaps you’ve been eyeing one for a while now but couldn’t quite justify the cost — do we have a deal for you! Today, as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, you can nab an Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) for $45, saving $15 off the regular price of $60. This is an epic deal that’s sure to sell like hotcakes, so don’t hesitate and ensure you snap it up before it sells out completely.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) is a smart display boasting a 5.5-inch touchscreen with 960 x 480 resolution. Available in Charcoal or Sandstone to complement your interiors, it has a 1.7-inch speaker and Alexa built-in. Ask Alexa to read you a recipe, play your favorite tracks, check the news — or whatever you’d normally use it for. The Echo Show is also really handy if you like to cook, as you can watch recipe videos in your kitchen without relying on your phone — and it’s great for setting up alerts and schedules, hopping on a video call, or displaying your favorite photos too. You can plug in external speakers or headphones thanks to a 3.5mm jack.

You can even pair the Echo Show with other smart products you already have — or are picking up this Prime Day — like a security camera or smart bulb. It’s a compact, versatile device that’s at home in any room, and once you own one, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. If we had to find fault, the touchscreen can be a little sluggish, and there’s no YouTube or Google Photos — but these are comparatively minor issues.

Normally $60, you can grab the Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) for $45 right now from Amazon — but be quick, as it’s sure to sell out fast.

More Prime Day Amazon Echo deals available now

If an Echo Show 5 doesn’t float your boat, why not check out some of the other Prime Day Amazon Echo deals and best Prime Day smart home deals available right now? You’ll find some great deals available on everything from the Echo Dot (4th Gen) to the Google Nest Mini.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations