Early Black Friday Deal: Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.25 per month

Humans are creatures of habit, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that we feel a level of commitment to our music streaming service of choice. But we shouldn’t — even more so when there are savings to be had. Just look at this incredible offer on Amazon Music Unlimited, which sees a four-month subscription on sale for only $1 ($39 off). That’s reason alone to take a break from either Apple Music and Spotify, even if you end up creeping back with your tail tucked firmly between your legs at the end of the fourth month.

If you can live without Apple’s trademark Beats Radio and Spotify’s beloved Curated Playlists, you may not want to return. Why? Because Amazon Music Unlimited is home to 5 million more songs than Apple Music and an astonishing 15 million more than market leader Spotify, with the catalog consisting of everything from the latest releases to remastered classics — all of which can be saved for offline, ad-free access on both Android and iOS. So there’s no reason not to take advantage of this incredible offer, is there?

There is a caveat, however. Launched ahead of Black Friday and set to be available through January 6, 2020, the offer is only extended to new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers, with the membership reverting to the regular price ($10 per month for standard customers and $8 per month for Prime members) at the end of the fourth month, with the card on file being billed until it’s canceled. Fortunately, terminating an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription couldn’t be easier, taking less than half a minute from start to finish.

Even at the usual $10 per month, Amazon Music Unlimited is a hit. The Financial Times revealed back in July that the service has experienced an astonishing 70% growth since 2018, with an estimated 32 million subscribers. And with new features being added around the clock, an unrivaled catalog, and this phenomenal discount, there’s never been a better time to take it for a spin. Again, there’s nothing wrong with taking a hiatus from Apple Music and Spotify for the duration — all your data will be there if you return.

Sold? Let’s get you signed up.

