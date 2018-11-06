Share

The day after we published a heads-up on what to expect from Amazon’s Black Friday deals, the online giant released a rolling schedule with special pricing for its own Amazon-branded devices.

The following Amazon device deals will be available for unspecified limited times starting on the dates below. It’s likely Amazon may offer additional deals on its own brand devices. We’ll cycle back to update this information as it changes.

Starting November 16:

Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: $70, will be discounted $30

Amazon’s Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet has a 7-inch display, 16-GB of storage, and comes in a blue, kid-proof case. The tablet has a kid-safe browser and easy-to-use parental controls.



All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet: $90, will be discounted $40

The All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet sports an 8-inch high-definition display and 32 GB of storage. The battery is rated to run up to 10 hours per charge.



Fire HD 10 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free: $100, will be discounted $50

With its 10.1-inch 1080p, full HD display and 32 GB of storage, the Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free also has Dolby Audio and dual-band Wi-Fi.



Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet: $150, will be discounted $50

Amazon’s largest made-for-kids model, the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, has a 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display, 32 GB of storage, and the same blue kid-proof case found in smaller models.

Starting November 18:

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $25, will be discounted $15

Amazon’s best-selling Fire TV Stick comes with a first-generation Alexa TV remote control.



Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote: $35, will be discounted $15

The Fire TV Stick 4K includes an all-new Alexa Voice Remote to launch and control 4K Ultra HD streaming with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos.



Fire TV Cube with Far-Field Voice Control and 4K UDH/HDR: $60, will be discounted $60

Control your TV hands-free with the Fire TV Cube with Alexa built in plus support for 4K UHD and HDR. An all-new Alexa Voice remote is also included with this streaming media player.

Starting November 21:

Blink XT 1-cam system: $79, discounted $51; a 3-cam system for $230, will be discounted $90

The Blink XT Home Security Camera System includes motion detection. The system includes a wall mount, HD video, 2-year battery life, and cloud storage.

Starting November 22:

Echo Dot (2nd gen): $20, will be discounted $20

The second-generation Echo Dot smart speaker introduced millions of people to the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.



The third-generation All-New Echo Dot has a fabric side cover and a larger, more powerful speaker. Pair two for stereo music.

The second-generation Echo includes Dolby sound processing and works with Alexa to play music, set alarms and times, control your smart home, or make digital phone calls.



All-New Echo Plus: $110, will be discounted $40

The All-New Echo Plus has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub plus updated Dolby speakers.



All-New Echo Show: $180, will be discounted $50

The second-generation, All-New Echo Show has a 10.1-inch HD display and premium sound. Stream HD video, make video calls, and monitor your smart home cameras with the Show.



Echo Spot: $90, discounted $40

Use the Echo Spot‘s display to view cameras, make video calls, or watch video flash briefings.

Amazon Smart Plug: $5 with the purchase of an Echo device

You can use the Amazon Smart Plug with Alexa to control lights, fans, appliances, and more in your home with your voice.



Fire 7 tablet with Alexa: $30, will be discounted $20

The Marine Blue Fire 7 Tablet has a 7-inch display, 8 GB of storage, and works with Alexa.



All-New Fire HD 8 tablet with Hands-Free Alexa: $50, will be discounted $30

The All-New Fire HD 8 tablet has an 8-inch HD display, 16 GB of storage, and works with Alexa hands free.



All-New Fire HD 8 tablet and Show Mode Dock bundle: $80, will be discounted $40

Bundle the All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with the All-New Show Mode Charging Dock to hold your display for easy viewing while charging the tablet’s battery.



Fire HD 10 tablet and Show Mode Charging Dock bundle: $150, will be discounted $60

Featuring a 101080p full high-definition display, the Fire HD 10 Tablet and Show Mode Charging Dock bundle let you stream high-quality video to watch from across the room.



Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen): $80, will be discounted $40

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite E-reader has a 6-inch high-resolution display with a built-in adjustable light. The battery lasts weeks on a charge.