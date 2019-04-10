Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon knocks half off the price of Shark ION F80 lightweight cordless stick vac

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon sliced its price for the Shark ION F80 lightweight cordless stick vacuum. An Amazon Deal of the Day, the Shark ION F80 deal includes two rechargeable batteries and a battery charger. If you act today, you can buy the Shark cordless vac for less than half the list price.

We also found another better-act-fast Deal of the Day on Amazon, but this one is for your lawn and yard. Amazon chopped the price for the Greenworks 13-inch 40V Cordless String Trimmer by 28%. The trimmer does not include a battery, but if you already use other Greenworks 40V cordless products, you can add this trimmer to your collection for under $40.

Shark ION F80 Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum — $236 off

1 of 3
amazon shark ion f80 stick vac deal of the day lightweight cordless vacuum with multiflex duoclean for carpet hardfloor hand
amazon shark ion f80 stick vac deal of the day lightweight cordless vacuum with multiflex duoclean for carpet hardfloor hand
amazon shark ion f80 stick vac deal of the day duo clean 750 x 500

The Shark ION F80 Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum features Shark’s MultiFLEX technology and DuoClean powerhead. With the bendable F80’s stick wand you can reach way back under furniture to clean areas most vacs can’t get near without rearranging the room. The wand’s ability to fold like a swan’s or a giraffe’s neck also means storage is easy because the unit takes up very little space.

The DuoClean powerhead uses two brushrolls that work together, along with one head for carpets and the other for wood, tile, and vinyl flooring. Once you’re done cleaning the lower part of your home, push a button to release the Shark F80’s hand vac for cleaning walls, curtains, and around windows. With the included two rechargeable Lithium ion batteries you can get up to 80 consecutive minutes of runtime.

Normally priced at $450, the Shark ION F80 is on sale for today only for $214, a whopping 52% discount. If you want a cordless vac for cleaning all the areas of your home, this is a great opportunity, but you have to act today.

Greenworks 13-Inch 40V Cordless String trimmer, Battery Not Included — $14 off

1 of 2
amazon shark ion f80 stick vac deal of the day greenworks 13 inch 40v cordless string trimmer battery not included 21332 750x
amazon shark ion f80 stick vac deal of the day greenworks 13 inch 40v cordless string trimmer battery not included 21332 750x

Greenworks rates the 13-Inch 40V Cordless String Trimmer for up to 60 minutes of battery runtime, suitable for yards up to one-half acre. Please note this trimmer does not come with a battery or charger and it won’t run without a battery. If you already have other Greenworks 40V yard tools, the 13-inch trimmer is compatible with Greenworks 40V Battery models 29462 and 29472 and the Greenworks 40V Lithium-Ion Battery Charger model 29482, also available on Amazon.

The Greenworks 13-inch trimmer has a pivoting head for edging with the integrated edging wheel. At only 9.3 pounds, the trimmer won’t tire you out as quickly as gas-powered trimmers will, and this model has an automatic line feed, so you don’t have to bump it on the ground when the trimming string wears down.

Usually $52, the Greenworks 13-Inch 40V Cordless String trimmer with no battery or charger is on sale for $38, for today only. If you’re looking for a lightweight 40-volt battery-powered string trimmer, especially if you already own other Greenworks 40V products, take advantage of this attractive price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for April 2019
Up Next

The best photo printers
blink xt outdoor tree
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Blink XT outdoor home security camera systems

Amazon slashed prices on Blink XT outdoor home security camera bundles and add-on camera. Security is a major reason people set up smart home configurations. Blink Home Security cameras save video clips to the cloud for free.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best cheap vacuum deals hoovers
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung gear s3 smartwatch amazon deal
Deals

Amazon slashes $131 off Samsung Gear S3 Frontier, discounts other smartwatches

Amazon is dropping the price on the Samsung Gear S3 by 37 percent. We've reviewed the Gear S3 and found that it is a great smartwatch for both Android and iOS users. And this deal is one of the best deals we've found online.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
amazon smart power strip deals kasa wifi by tp link 02
Deals

Amazon drops price on smart power strips for Alexa and Google Home

Amazon has dropped prices on smart power strips that work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Smart power strips cut clutter and cost less than multiple smart plugs in locations where there are several Alexa or Google Assistant devices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Apple Newsroom Press Photo of iMac
Computing

Get this 5K retina display iMac with a 1TB Fusion Drive from B&H for $300 off

For those looking to get a new iMac but aren't quite ready to get the latest one, B&H has a great deal on a mid-2017 iMac. Starting today, you can grab this 5K retina display iMac at a $300 discount.
Posted By Anita George
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for April 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
watch ufc 236 holloway vs poirier 2 with espn plus max
Deals

UFC 236: How to watch Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirer with ESPN+ pay-per-view

One of the most highly anticipatedpay-per-view events of the year is happening this Saturday, April 13. You can get exclusive access to this fight through ESPN Plus, with a discount for new subscribers.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for April 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for April 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best cooling pillows
Deals

Don’t sweat a thing with the best cooling pillows for hot-blooded sleepers

Even with air conditioning, higher ambient summer temperatures can make sleeping at night a sweaty ordeal. If you're a hot-blooded sleeper, we've rounded up the eight best cooling pillows to help you beat the heat so you can sleep soundly.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Mobvoi TicWatch C2
Wearables

Now is the time to pick up and wear a discounted TicWatch smartwatch

Mobvoi is running a promotion on two of its desirable smartwatches, the TicWatch C2 and the TicWatch Pro, where you can get 20-percent off the usual price. This brings our favorite, the C2, down to just $160.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review
Computing

Lenovo Tax Refund sale knocks down prices on ThinkPad, Yoga laptops

Lenovo is currently running a tax refund sale, and it is cutting the prices down on ThinkPad laptops, Yoga 2-in-1s, and more -- but only through the end of Wednesday, April 17. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
People playing video games with Xbox One controller Mike Ybarra
Deals

These are the best Xbox One deals from GameStop’s massive spring sale

If you’ve been waiting for a spring sale to get your game on and save some cash, you’re in luck: Through Saturday, April 20, GameStop has slashed prices on a ton of video games and hardware, and we've rounded up the best Xbox One…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best buy arlo security camera spring deals pro 2 03
Deals

Best Buy tears down prices on Arlo Pro indoor/outdoor security cameras

Best Buy ripped up its price sheets for two generations of Arlo Pro wire-free indoor and outdoor home security cameras. The Arlo Pro 720p HD video cameras and Arlo Pro 2 1080 full HD cameras are two of the most feature-packed systems.
Posted By Bruce Brown