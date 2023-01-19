 Skip to main content
Usually $250, this top-rated robot vacuum is $96 & selling fast

Jennifer Allen
By
Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum placed on a carpet while lit up.

Robot vacuum deals rarely get much cheaper than $100, but that’s the case at Walmart right now with the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum available for $96 instead of $250, meaning you save a huge $154 off the regular price. A fantastic opportunity for anyone who is keen to cut down on their need to do household chores, it’s selling fast. You’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out on such a cheap bargain so hit the buy button below or take a moment to read why it’s so great.

Why you should buy the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum

While it’s more of a budget-friendly brand than the Roomba range of robot vacuums, Eufy robot vacuums still feature in our look at the best robot vacuums, and for good reason. With the Anker Eufy 25C, you get all the essentials to cut down on the need for you to do any manual vacuuming.

At the push of a button, you get 1500Pa suction power with BoostIQ technology, meaning you can get an extra boost of power for awkward areas. The vacuum has three brushes that loosen particles, along with three-layer filtration to ensure dirt and dust is trapped effectively. A dustbin captures it all and takes moments to empty with the robot vacuum doing the rest of the work for you. It’s suitable for both carpets and hard floors so cleaning is thorough while also generating a minimal amount of noise. It’s possible to control the robot vacuum via your voice courtesy of Google Home and Amazon Alexa, or the Eufy app. You can also leave the robot vacuum to simply wander around your home and get things done. It’ll even fit beneath furniture so it gets to areas you’re liable to have forgotten about.

Effective in many ways yet keenly priced, the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum is normally priced at $250. Right now at Walmart, you can buy it for $96 meaning a considerable saving of $154. It’s the ideal time to make your home cleaning methods smarter. Buy it now while stock last. It’s proving incredibly popular, so it might not stay in stock all day.

