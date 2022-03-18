AirPods Pro, Powerbeats Pro get huge discounts at Amazon

If you want your next headphones to come in the form of wireless earbuds, the good news is that there are a lot of options in the market right now. For discounts involving some of the most popular choices, you should be on the lookout for AirPods deals and Beats headphone deals — in particular, Powerbeats deals. For reliable and feature-packed wireless earbuds, you can’t go wrong by choosing devices made by Apple or Apple-owned Beats.

Wireless earbuds made by Apple and Beats don’t usually come cheap, but fortunately, Amazon is offering price cuts that you wouldn’t want to miss. The retailer is selling the Beats Powerbeats Pro for just $180, after a $70 discount to their original price of $250, and the Apple AirPods Pro for just $190, after a $59 discount to their original price of $249.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are designed for people with active lifestyles, as their adjustable, secure-fit earhooks keep them in place during intense workouts, and their reinforced design provides sweat and water resistance. They can last up to 9 hours on a single charge, and charging for just 5 minutes gives you 1.5 hours of usage, so you don’t have to wait long if their batteries go empty. If you think the Beats Powerbeats Pro are for you, you can purchase them from Amazon at $70 off, which brings their price down to just $180 from their original price of $250.

The Apple AirPods Pro are in Digital Trends’ best wireless earbuds as the top choice for Apple fans, partly because of how quick it takes to pair them with iOS devices like your iPhone or iPad, similar to the AirPods. However, the AirPods Pro raise the bar with active noise cancellation, which blocks external sounds to keep you focused on what you’re listening to, and transparency mode, so you can clearly hear what’s going on around you without taking out the wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro are also sweat and water resistant, and they can last more than 24 hours in total when you include the charges from their charging case. You can buy the AirPods Pro from Amazon with a $59 price cut, making them more affordable at $190 compared to their original price of $249.

