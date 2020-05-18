The AirPods Pro are on sale for only $220 at Verizon right now (discount applied at checkout), down a whopping $30 from the usual $250 — the cheapest we’ve seen them to date and the latest in a string of early Memorial Day sales that went live this week. You’ll need to act fast, though: The last time the noise-canceling true wireless earbuds were even remotely close to this price they sold out in record time, so best start punching in your credit card right away if you don’t want to miss out.

So, how do the AirPods Pro differ from the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case? For starters, they’re a lot smaller and shorter. They’re also sweat-resistant, making them the ideal companion for a long workout, and are armed with Active Noise-Canceling (ANC). Plus, they come with interchangeable silicone ear tips that A) ensure the AirPods Pro stay fixed in the ear during intense exercise; B) make them more comfortable to wear for extended durations, and C) create a seal for ANC to work its magic.

Apple made a number of changes under the hood to improve the all-important sound quality as well, headlined by the addition of what it calls Adaptive EQ — a software tweak that tunes the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of the listener’s ear. It’s all of this combined that makes the AirPods Pro the most advanced AirPods the company has released to date. Pair this with the fact they’re only six months old and such a substantial discount is unprecedented, and we have an unmissable deal.

Not sold? Here’s what one customer had to say about their AirPods Pro:

They fit perfectly and work extremely well with the iPhone. I rarely have to charge them and the bluetooth rarely gives me any issues. The sound cancelation was great when I used them while cutting the grass.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations