Best Black Friday AirPods deals: AirPods, AirPods 2, and AirPods Pro

Discounts on Apple AirPods are few and far between, but if there’s one time we can expect to see some, it’s Black Friday. In particular, we should see everything from the original AirPods and AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case to the latest AirPods Pro on sale to celebrate the shopping bonanza.

Here’s the catch: With so many retailers slashing the price of all the Pods, it’s difficult to know where to find the cheapest price. That’s where Digital Trends comes in — we’re crawling all the nation’s retailers (both small and large) in search of all the best Black Friday AirPods deals and rounding them up right here for you. Find all the latest deals on Apple devices – iPad, iPhone, Macbooks, Apple Watches – for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Cyber Week, and throughout.

What AirPods deals to expect from Black Friday 2019

While we’d love to see the AirPods Pro on sale for half off, that’s about as unlikely as scoring a seat on the next lunar lander. So, what AirPods deals can we expect on Black Friday 2019? Well, we’ll definitely see some cash deductions from major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, as we have already, but we could also see savings in other forms.

For instance, some retailers may choose to take the current offers and bundle them with a free six-month Apple Music subscription, or maybe even offer them at a dramatically reduced price if bought as part of a bundle with some other Apple-branded hardware, like a new iPad, iPhone, or MacBook.

Today’s best Black Friday AirPods deals

However, if you’re in dire need of a pair of AirPods and can’t quite wait until Black Friday, there are a couple of offers available now. For example, Amazon has knocked $35 off the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case. Noticeably missing from the list, however, are the new AirPods Pro.

While there is a chance the deals will slip a bit more when the shopping festival kicks off at the end of the month (Friday, November 29), it’s unlikely it’ll be by much. These are bottom-of-the-barrel prices and it’s hard to imagine any retailer having the leeway to reduce them by a whole lot more.

How to choose AirPods

Can’t decide between the AirPods with Charging Case, AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, and AirPods Pro? In a nutshell, the AirPods with Charging Case delivers the most basic, to-the-point true wireless experience Apple has to offer and the AirPods Pro the most feature-rich and high-end.

Let’s start with the AirPods with Charging Case and the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case. While the two may look much the same from the outside, there are some notable differences: The latter delivers an extra hour’s worth of talk time, supports “Hey, Siri” and can be charged wire-free.

The AirPods Pro takes this exact recipe and refines it, introducing a smaller, more discreet design that’s a lot more comfortable in the wear, noise-cancellation, and sweat-resistance. They also sound a lot better and too come with a Wireless Charging Case — though it’s much less cumbersome.

Still can’t choose? You can learn all about the differences, in much more detail, here.

