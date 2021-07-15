Are you ready for the weekend yet? Anyone else zoned out and not able to get any work done? It’s the perfect time to take a look at some of the Apple iPad deals that are floating around. There are some good ones in there, so be sure to check it out!

Just in time for the weekend, Staples is discounting the 8th-generation Apple iPad 10.2 with Wi-Fi and 32GB of storage in Space Gray. You can get it for $30 off for the low price of $300. That includes free shipping and delivery or one-hour pickup at a local store. It’s also the lowest price we’ve seen for a bit.

The Apple iPad 10.2 (8th-gen) released in 2020 is the tablet you buy as an appliance to do just about everything. You can read more in our Apple iPad (2020) review, in which Andrew Martonik lays out all the deets. It has exceptional software, thanks to Apple’s iPadOS, awesome battery life, a vibrant and colorful display, and access to Apple’s beloved ecosystem.

The 10.2 features a gorgeous Retina display running at a 2160 x 1620 pixel resolution with 264 pixels per inch. The power-efficient design offers up to 10 hours of battery life, depending on usage. Inside is the A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine functionality. This particular model features Wi-Fi, MIMO Bluetooth 4.2 — for use with wireless peripherals — and 32GB of storage. An 8-megapixel rear camera and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera is part of the mix, with 1080P HD video recording at 30 frames per second. That HD recording is great if you don’t have your phone handy and want to shoot from your iPad.

Staples is offering the Apple iPad 10.2-inch for $30 or 9% off, just ahead of the weekend break. Instead of the usual $329 price, you’re getting it for $300 with free shipping and delivery. Don’t forget to look for the Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil if you want to use those with your new iPad!

