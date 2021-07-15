  1. Deals
Apple iPad 10.2 just got a major price cut in time for the weekend

2020 Apple iPad 10.2 tablet configurations

Are you ready for the weekend yet? Anyone else zoned out and not able to get any work done? It’s the perfect time to take a look at some of the Apple iPad deals that are floating around. There are some good ones in there, so be sure to check it out!

Just in time for the weekend, Staples is discounting the 8th-generation Apple iPad 10.2 with Wi-Fi and 32GB of storage in Space Gray. You can get it for $30 off for the low price of $300. That includes free shipping and delivery or one-hour pickup at a local store. It’s also the lowest price we’ve seen for a bit.

The Apple iPad 10.2 (8th-gen) released in 2020 is the tablet you buy as an appliance to do just about everything. You can read more in our Apple iPad (2020) review, in which Andrew Martonik lays out all the deets. It has exceptional software, thanks to Apple’s iPadOS, awesome battery life, a vibrant and colorful display, and access to Apple’s beloved ecosystem.

The 10.2 features a gorgeous Retina display running at a 2160 x 1620 pixel resolution with 264 pixels per inch. The power-efficient design offers up to 10 hours of battery life, depending on usage. Inside is the A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine functionality. This particular model features Wi-Fi, MIMO Bluetooth 4.2 — for use with wireless peripherals — and 32GB of storage. An 8-megapixel rear camera and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera is part of the mix, with 1080P HD video recording at 30 frames per second. That HD recording is great if you don’t have your phone handy and want to shoot from your iPad.

Staples is offering the Apple iPad 10.2-inch for $30 or 9% off, just ahead of the weekend break. Instead of the usual $329 price, you’re getting it for $300 with free shipping and delivery. Don’t forget to look for the Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil if you want to use those with your new iPad!

More tablet deals available now

If the Apple iPad isn’t your style or you just want to see what else is available, don’t worry. We rounded up all of the best tablet deals for you. You can check those out below.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$539 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, the 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet (32GB)

$90 $140
The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+ and a myriad of other fun games to play, making it perfect for parents who need to distract kids while they work from home.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7 (512GB, Wi-Fi)

$771 $830
The Galaxy Tab S7 is our favorite Android tablet in Samsung's stable, and with 256GB of storage, this one can serve as a handy 2-in-1 laptop with a keyboard case (sold separately).
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB, Wi-Fi)

$588 $650
The Galaxy Tab S7 is a great middle ground if you're looking for a strong Android tablet with stylus support, processing power, and a strong battery life. Grab it now for a bargain price.
Buy at Amazon
