The newest iPad Air already has a discount at Amazon

While there’s no shortage of tablet deals across various retailers, Apple fans won’t settle for anything less than one of these great iPad deals. You’ll be able to find discounts on the different models of the iPad, but you probably didn’t expect that the latest version of the tablet, the fifth-generation iPad Air, is already part of Amazon’s Apple deals. The price of the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the recently released 2022 iPad Air is already slashed by $30, bringing it down by 5% to $570 from its original price of $600.

The fifth-generation iPad Air was revealed at Apple’s Peek Performance virtual event, and released on March 18. While the tablet’s new color choices drew a lot of attention, the focus of the new version is its performance. It comes with Apple’s M1 chip, which is also found in Apple’s flagship tablet, the iPad Pro, which makes the tablet work even faster and smoother. The tablet also continues to use the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system, which is integrated into its power button, for security when logging in and making payments.

When comparing the iPad Air 5 and iPad Air 4, the design of the tablets look similar, with the same 10.9-inch IPS Retina panel with a 2360 x 1640 resolution. However, in addition to the M1 chip upgrade, the new iPad Air features an improved selfie camera with a 12MP sensor and Center Stage, which automatically pans the camera to keep you in the middle even if you move during video calls. The iPad Air 5 will also receive support and software updates for longer than its predecessor, and it comes with the iPadOS 15 right out of the box.

You don’t always see an Apple product already discounted just a week after its release, so if you’re planning to purchase the fifth-generation iPad Air, you should take advantage of its lowered price from Amazon. The retailer has already applied a $30 reduction to the original price of $600 for the tablet’s Wi-Fi, 64GB version, pulling it down to $570. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you want to enjoy savings when buying the latest iPad Air, you shouldn’t think twice. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to get the fifth-generation iPad Air at 5% off.

