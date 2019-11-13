The 9.7-inch Apple iPad is $160 off on Walmart before Black Friday

If you are looking for affordable alternatives to the latest Apple iPad, the previous model is one of your best options. You can even pick up a cellular 9.7-inch iPad at $160 less on Walmart ahead of Black Friday. Grab this iPad deal to save on one of the best tablets before the holiday shopping craze begins.

The 2018 Apple iPad Wi-Fi and cellular tablet with 32GB of storage is down to $299 from $459 with Walmart’s discount. The retail giant also drops the 128GB variant to $399 from $559. As far as we can tell, these are the lowest prices for these 9.7-inch iPads. And you can even pay for them in monthly installments for your convenience. Hurry and place your order now before stocks run out.

2018 Apple iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular Tablet

When we compared the 2018 Apple iPad to its successor, we found that both tablets have a lot of similarities — the most notable being the A10 Fusion processor. This means you get almost the same performance as the latest iPad when you choose to get the previous model. And since it is now more affordable, the 9.7-inch iPad can give you more value for your money compared to the newer 10.2-inch iPad.

Thanks to its powerful chip, last year’s Apple iPad can handle most tasks you are likely to do on a tablet. Use it to browse the web, play games, watch your favorite shows — and switch in and out of apps — without any hitch. And with its capability with the Apple Pencil, you can also add taking notes and sketching to the things you can do to the 2018 Apple iPad.

The release of the iPadOS makes last year’s Apple iPad worth the investment despite the release of a newer version. This new operating system replaces the iOS, and it offers more functions that make the iPad one step closer to being a true laptop replacement. Check out our iPadOS Tips and Tricks post to learn how this update can help maximize your new 9.7-inch Apple iPad.

Stay connected for your productivity and entertainment needs with the 2018 Apple iPad Wi-Fi and cellular tablet. You can get the 32GB and 128GB configurations at discounted prices of $299 and $399 respectively when you order from Walmart today. Act fast before these sweet Apple deals are gone.

