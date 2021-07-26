If you’re looking for a great deal on a new Apple iPad, now is a perfect time. That’s thanks to Amazon discounting both the Apple iPad 10.2 and the iPad Mini as part of its back-to-school offers. Both tablets are now available for $30 off working out to nearly 10% off for both devices. If you’re looking to save big on the latest Apple technology, this is a great time to do so. You get all the advantages of big-name tech for a lower price than usual. What more could you want? iPads are a great way to boost your productivity and give you a superior way of streaming or gaming while on the move without needing to dig out your smartphone. While there are other great iPad deals out there right now, let’s take a deeper look at both of these great offers.

Apple iPad 10.2 — $299, was $329

Normally priced at $329, the Apple iPad 10.2 is down to just $299 right now. A dependable device, it easily wins a place in our look at the best iPads to buy thanks to its great value and it’s even cheaper right now. For your money, you get a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display backed up by an A12 Bionic chip for speed. It has support for the Apple Pencil (1st generation) as well as the Smart Keyboard, for those times when you need to get more serious about what you’re doing. There’s also an 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera, as well as Touch ID support for security. Up to 10 hours of battery life means this tablet will last you all day without a problem so you’ll easily be able to work and play hard.

Apple iPad Mini — $369, was $399

If you’d prefer a tablet that’s a little smaller and more lightweight, the Apple iPad Mini is the one you need. It’s highly portable yet powerful thanks to a 7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone and a wide range of colors, supported by an A12 Bionic Chip processor. Like the regular Apple iPad 10.2, it has Touch ID support, and an 8MP back camera, but it also has a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera that’s good for video calls or selfies. Up to 10 hours of battery life gives you use all day long whether you’re taking notes at school or streaming your favorite shows on your daily commute. If you want something a bit more portable, you’ll get all the benefits of an iPad with a slightly smaller screen for added comfort and the convenience that comes from being able to toss it into a bag.

