During Apple’s September event the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, the Apple Watch Series 5, and the AppleTV+ streaming service were announced. One of the biggest takeaway was the $699 price tag on the iPhone 11. If you were thinking of upgrading to Apple’s newest iPhone now is the best time. Apple is making it easier for current users of its premium smartphones to get the new iPhone 11 with a trade-in offer. You can get up to $600 back from your iPhone 11 purchase when you send your iPhone back to Apple. This iPhone deal lets you be one of the first owners of the latest Apple smartphone without paying retail price.

Prices of the iPhone 11 start at $699, which makes it the most affordable launch of an Apple smartphone since the iPhone 8. Apple’s trade-in promotion lets you upgrade your current iPhone to the latest model for as low as $99. You can also complete your mobile upgrade with this Apple Watch deal.

The first thing you will notice with the iPhone 11 is its new camera lenses. You get a standard lens and an ultra-wide-angle lens for added versatility. Switching between these lenses is seamless, which is done by sliding your finger or tapping an icon. You also get new camera features, including the High Key Mono and the ability to recognize pets in Portrait Mode.

In terms of design, the iPhone 11 features a colorful rear just like the iPhone XR. There are six colors to choose from: The new green and purple along with the previous white, black, yellow, and Product (Red). The removal of the “iPhone” print is also a welcome change, as it gave the iPhone 11 a more minimalist look. Flipping it on its face, you will find a 6.1-inch LCD panel surrounded by uniform, albeit slightly thicker, bezels. This screen delivers a sharp display when viewed from a reasonable distance.

The iPhone 11 may lack the Pro moniker but it is just as powerful as its more expensive brothers. It has the same Apple A13 Bionic chipset, which Apple claims to be the fastest mobile processor available. This iPhone runs iOS 13 fluidly and launches apps quickly. And when we ran the new Pascal’s Wager game, it delivered similar performance as the iPhone 11 Pro models.

The iPhone 11 is a great option for most people looking to upgrade their iPhone for a reasonable amount. Get yours now at up to $600 below retail price with Apple’s trade-in offer. Go to the Apple website now to see how much you can get back from your iPhone 11 purchase when you send back your current iPhone.

