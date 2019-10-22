Apple slashes $270 on certified refurbished MacBook Pro 13

One of the easiest ways to save on a MacBook is by buying a certified-refurbished model straight from the Apple store. Jump on this rare deal on a late-model MacBook Pro and you can grab a like-new MacBook Pro 13 with Touch Bar for $270 less. As far as we know, the price of this discounted Mac is the lowest it has ever been on any online store.

The 2019 Apple MacBook Pro 13 is a great option for creatives looking for a highly portable notebook with professional-level power. Pay only $1,529 when you buy the certified-refurbished 2019 MacBook Pro 13 with 2.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256 SSD. That is a cool 15% savings on its usual $1,799. Hurry and order from the Apple online store today while stock is on hand.

The specific model for this deal can deliver serious processing speed thanks to its premium components. It should have no problem running most intensive tasks, including rendering 3D titles in Final Cut Pro X and editing images in Adobe Photoshop.

Another reason why creative professionals love the MacBook Pro is its fantastic display. That remains true with the latest 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro. It features a bright screen that has high color accuracy and excellent contrast ratio. High-quality photos rendered with this portable workstation is incredibly detailed. And when you switch to entertainment mode after a long day of being productive, you will find that games and movies appear crisp and vibrant on this display.

To match the great display, Apple also puts exceptional audio components in the MacBook Pro 13. These are actually the best speakers we have heard in a 13-inch notebook. This can come in handy when you are doing quick video edits. It also makes for a great viewing experience.

Get a big $270 savings when you get this Apple-certified refurbished MacBook Pro 13. You will receive a fully functional unit that went through rigorous evaluation to meet Apple’s quality standards. Your new MacBook will come in a new box complete with documentation, appropriate manuals, and cables. It will also be covered by a one-year limited warranty, just like a brand-new item. Order from the Apple Store now before this MacBook Pro discount is gone.

Looking to save on other Apple products? Visit our curated deals post for the latest discounts on premium tech items.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations