MacBook Pro 14-inch down to record-low price at Amazon

Looking for one of the best MacBook deals right now? We’ve spotted it. At Amazon, you can snap up the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch for just $1,799 saving you $200 off the usual price. A fantastic bargain, it’s easily one of the best Apple deals going on at the moment. If you’ve been sniffing around looking for great laptop deals, you don’t really need to go any further than this one. As always though, we can’t guarantee how long this deal will last so grab it now while you still can.

Easily one of the best MacBooks available, the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch is well worth your time. It’s an ideal productivity powerhouse. It offers Apple’s M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and a 14-core GPU, so it can handle all your productivity tasks as well as video editing and image processing. It also has 16GB of memory so multitasking will be a breeze here. 512GB of SSD storage means you’ve got plenty of space for storing all your key files, too. That’s before we delve into its stunning 14-inch display. It has a Liquid Retina XDR display so you get an extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, ensuring whatever you’re doing looks gorgeous at all times.

The useful features continue with some well-thought-out ideas. These include a much-requested 1080p FaceTime HD camera for video calls. It offers advanced image signal processing so the quality of the calls is much sharper than your average device. Also, it has a six-speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers so it’s great for listening to music or streaming your favorite shows during some downtime. Up to 21 hours of battery life means this system will last you all day long and beyond, so you won’t be disappointed by how well the MacBook Pro 14-inch can keep up with you. It also offers more ports than before including SDXC, HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, and a headphone jack.

Well designed in every way, the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch is down to just $1,799 at Amazon, saving you $200 on the usual price. If you’re keen to work even better on the move, you need this laptop. It’s a fantastic investment. Buy it now while stocks last.

