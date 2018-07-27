Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 3 with Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale

Share

In a world full of smartphones, the smartwatch was an inevitability. It’s smaller, it’s more convenient, and most of all, it’s attached to your body. Though there are many different smartwatches to choose from at many different price points, there is one company that has a firm grip on the industry — Apple. In fact, the Apple Watch isn’t just the best-selling smartwatch in the world, it’s the best-selling watch in the world. Even with competitive companies like Rolex, Casio, Fossil, and Samsung being thrown into the mix, the Apple Watch still reigns supreme.

If you’ve been looking to pick up one of these great smartwatches for yourself, the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale has an excellent offer for you — $50 off the Apple Watch Series 3. The series 3 is the newest model in Apple’s line of smartwatches and it comes with a ton of great features. A brilliant OLED touchscreen, GPS, fitness tracking, and decent battery life make up the bulk of the features, but where the Apple watch really takes the cake is in it’s design. It usually goes without saying that if Apple is making something, it’s going to look good, and the Apple Watch Series 3 is no different. With a sleek, well-thought-out design, a wide variety of watch straps, and many different watch faces to choose from, you can customize it to fit your wrist or your style. The sale runs through Saturday, July 28.

The Apple Watch Series 3 normally retails for $329, but with the Best Buy Black Friday in July price cut, you can get it for just $279. That’s a $50 discount that you very rarely see on any of the newer Apple products, so if you’ve been contemplating picking up one of these bad boys, there’s really no better time than right now. However, if that $279 price tag is still out of your price range, there are plenty of other Apple Watch deals to choose from. Perhaps the most notable deal we’ve seen so far is on the Apple Watch Series 1, which has been discounted to just $149 from Walmart.

$279 | Apple Watch 3 $149 | Apple Watch 1

