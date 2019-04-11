Digital Trends
Smartwatch deal: The Apple Watch Series 3 just dropped to $199

Lucas Coll
Smartwatches haven’t quite managed to achieve the success of smartphones, but there’s one standout exception: The Apple Watch. Apple’s wearable is so popular that it’s even out-competing the Swiss watch industry, and with the recent release of the new Series 4, now’s a perfect time to score a deal on the last-gen (but still awesome) Apple Watch Series 3. Walmart is actually dropping the price of this smartwatch down to just $199.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is pretty great – and pretty expensive at around $400 to $500. The Series 3 saw some big upgrades over the second-generation Apple Watch, though, and is still a great wearable for those looking to hop into the world of smartwatches. A juicy price cut from Walmart makes the Series 3 even more attractive for those who aren’t willing to shell out half a grand for the latest bleeding-edge gadgets.

It’s not hard to see why the Apple Watch, and the Series 3 in particular, is so popular. Along with Apple’s signature build quality, sleek aesthetics, and intuitive interface, this smartwatch boasts a ton of customizability with different bands and watch faces, as well as support for thousands of great WatchOS apps.

A few notable upgrades over the Series 2 that were implemented with the Apple Watch Series 3 include a snappier Apple S3 processor (which is 70% faster than the S2 CPU), a built-in NFC chip for Apple Pay, and more RAM. The Series 3 retains the GPS tracker and brighter display of the Series 2, but the third-gen refresh adds a barometric altimeter for enhanced activity tracking. The aluminum case, rubberized band, and waterproof construction also make the Apple Watch perfect for workouts and outdoor activities.

The Apple Watch Series 3 still costs $280 to $330 at most retailers. For a short time, however, Walmart has slashed the price of the 38mm Series 3 by $80, knocking it down to just $199 (one of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet for new, non-refurbished models). Both the white and black Apple Watches are on sale, but this deal will only be available while these remain in stock, which probably won’t be very long at this price.

