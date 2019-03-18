Share

Since Apple first unveiled the Series 4, the price for one has pretty much held fast. The high cost of the newest Apple Watch has steered more than a few folks toward the more affordable Series 3 and Series 1, but it looks as if that price has finally begun to drop. Amazon just discounted the Apple Watch Series 4 by $15, which is less than it would cost from the Apple website.

Though the Series 4 is still fairly expensive at $384, this is the first time we’ve ever seen the 40mm version drop anywhere below $399. If that price is a bit too rich for your blood, however, Amazon is also offering the Apple Watch Series 3 for a much affordable $250 as well. So if you’ve been thinking about picking up one of these popular wearables for yourself, these deals make it a pretty good time to do so.

There are a few things to consider when deciding which generation of Apple Watch to buy. While there are a lot of similarities between the last two iterations of these smartwatches, the Series 4 still offers an overall upgraded experience. For starters, the Series 4 comes with the upgraded 64-bit dual-core S4 processor, which is actually twice as fast as the processor you’d get with the Series 3. It also comes with an electrical heart sensor and a second-generation optical heart sensor built in. Since the newest Apple wearable is rather health-focused, it also offers an improved fitness tracking experience.

The older Apple Watches all come with fitness tracking in varying degrees. GPS, step tracking, and heart rate tracking are pretty common among smartwatches — Fitbits especially. But the Series 4 takes fitness a bit further with automatic workout detection, cadence and pacing alerts, and additional workouts. You can also see up to five metrics at a glance to help you keep up to date on your goals. With personalized coaching, monthly challenges, and achievement awards, the newest Apple Watch tries to keep you motivated.

With the price drop on the Apple Watch Series 4 on Amazon, other retailers will likely start to follow suit. We don’t know how long this price will last, however, considering we saw the Apple AirPods sell out just last year when Amazon and Walmart discounted them by only $15. So if you’ve been holding out for a deal like this one, now’s the time to buy.

