Don’t get us wrong: today’s deal on the Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatch is a good one. Garmin’s lineup of fitness trackers ranges from simple wrist bands to full-featured smartwatches, but no tracking wearable is like the Fenix smartwatch. The Fenix lineup is the best that the brand has to offer but hurry because this deal only lasts until 10 pm PST.

But if you’re an iPhone user, or looking for a watch with cellular connectivity, we think Amazon is a good place to pick up the Apple Watch Series 4 at a great price.

Apple discontinued the Series 4 in favor of the new Series 5 smartwatch which it debuted last week. While the Series 3 still exists as an entry-level model in Apple’s current lineup, Apple and others are selling through their stock of Series 4 smartwatches, and Amazon currently has the best deal. While the Series 5 does have plenty of new features, the previous generation model is still a great smartwatch.

On the exterior, the watch design, the display, and the dimensions are all the same. You don’t get the always-on display that the Series 5 has, but to be honest, we don’t see it as a dealbreaker. The Series 4 also 0nly has 16GB of internal storage versus the Series 5’s 32GB, but again that isn’t a huge issue either.

Otherwise, the internals are only marginally less robust than the Series 5, but not enough that it’s a noticeable difference. We’d argue that there’s a more pronounced difference between the Series 3 and 4 in terms of speed (and looks too, the Series 4 has a larger screen).

So which Series 4 models are still in stock at Amazon at the lowest prices? Read on.

40mm GPS only – $349 (was $399)

Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band

Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Loop

Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band

Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Loop

Silver Aluminium Case with Seashell Sport Loop

Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band

44mm GPS only – $379 (was $429)

Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band

Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Loop

Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Loop

Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band

40mm GPS+Cellular – $399 (was $499)

Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Loop

Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band

Silver Aluminium Case with Seashell Sport Loop

40mm GPS+Cellular – $429 (was $529)

Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Loop

As we’ve said, this is a clearance sale so act fast. There are also some higher end finishes on sale as well, but for the sake of brevity we’re only listing the cheapest options in each size here.

