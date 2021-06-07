Apple Watch Series 6 price slashed in time for Father’s Day

Just in time to be the best Father’s Day gift ever, Amazon has slashed the price of the latest Apple Watch Series 6 to just $359. That’s a savings of $70 off the usual price, working out to 16% off. If you or your father are looking for one of the best smartwatches money can buy right now, this is the one to go for. Alternatively, we’ve got all the best Apple Watch deals neatly rounded up elsewhere if you’d prefer to buy an Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 3. As always with the best offers, stock is sure to be limited so let’s get straight into explaining why the Apple Watch Series 6 is worth picking up while it’s $70 off.

Referred to as the best, most feature-rich smartwatch you can buy right now in our Apple Watch Series 6 review, we stick by that view because it’s simply fantastic. The Apple Watch Series 6 looks great, with a variety of different colors and straps to choose from, but it’s far from just about the looks.

It also offers comprehensive health and activity tracking, keeping an eye on everything from your daily steps and calorie intake, right down to your heart rate and blood oxygen levels. An ECG app means you can always check to confirm your heart rhythm is performing as it should be, too. Alongside that is an always-on Retina display that’s 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is down plus the watch is 20% faster than the Apple Watch Series 5 so you can access apps more speedily than before.

Whether you’re looking for a watch to track all your workouts and exercises, you want to take your watch swimming (it’s swim proof), or you simply want to sync your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks to your smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 6 does it all while always being simple to use.

Sure to be a fantastic hit as a Father’s Day gift or simply if you want to treat yourself, the Apple Watch Series 6 is just $359 right now at Amazon. That’s a huge saving of $70 so we can’t see stock sticking around for long at this price. If you’re keen to see why we think this is the best smartwatch out there, be sure to snap it up sooner rather than later.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

