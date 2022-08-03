 Skip to main content
You can get this awesome Pac-Man gaming table for only $400 right now

Albert Bassili
By

An Arcade1UP Pac-Man gaming table.If you grew up in the ’80s and ’90s, then you’re likely familiar with Pac-Man, and while there are many ways to play it digitally these days, such as its Xbox Game Pass inclusion, it’s hard to beat the experience of having an actual table or cabinet. Well, whether you want to relive some nostalgia or are younger and want to experience older games, this great Walmart deal on an Arcade1UP Pac-Man gaming table brings it down to $400 from $700, a nice $300 discount on something you might not have otherwise bought.

Why you should buy the Arcade1UP Pac-Man gaming table

Standing at 29 inches tall, this Arcade1UP Pac-Man 10-in-1 gaming table is a nice little reminder of the old-school arcade cabinets you’d see in the ’90s. With its sharp lines and striking trim of yellow, it will sit right at home surrounded by other old-school gaming cabinets. The 17-inch screen isn’t an old-school CTR screen, but the LCD panel is still good and gives you great viewing angles. It has a clear protective surface on top of it, too, although we wouldn’t put any drinks there if we were you. Each side also gets its recessed control panel with the movement joystick and buttons, as well as its speaker, and if you really must have drinks, then you can use the little protective overhang instead.

You’ll also be happy to know that the cabinet doesn’t just come with the original Pac-Man game but also with a few different variations and other games, totaling 10. You get Pac-Man, Pac & Pal, Pac-Man Plus, Super Pac-Man, Pac-Mania, Pac-Land, Galaga, Galaxian, Dig Dug, and Dig Dug II, so there are a lot of games under the hood to entertain you and your friends. That being said, we should point out that this is an officially licensed product and is not coming directly from Bandai Namco Entertainment.

With Walmart’s deal bringing the Arcade1UP Pac-Man retro gaming table to just $400, it’s one of the nicer gaming deals that allow you to relive the retro world of Pac-Man and similar games that came out in the ’90s without eating too deeply into your wallet.

