This Asus laptop for $150 is the best laptop deal you’ll find today

If you’re in the market for an affordable, go-anywhere computing device, Best Buy has a great deal on an Asus 14-inch laptop right now. Currently you can save $110 on the Asus R410 Laptop, which brings its price down to a super affordable $150. Any laptop for $150 is one of the best laptop deals you’ll come across, and this Asus 14-inch laptop is no slouch when it comes to performance and capability. Read on for more details on this steal of a laptop deal.

Maybe you are a student looking for the best laptops for college, or you have professional computing needs and don’t want to break the bank. But whatever the case may be, this Asus 14-inch laptop is a solid option. It’s a perfect device for users whose primary work consists of creating professional documents and spreadsheets, but it’s also great for taking notes in class, enjoying a movie on the couch, and creating content for a blog or website. In fact, as spec’d for this deal, it has an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM, as well as lightning-fast 128GB of storage that shortens load times and offers plenty of space for your favorite apps.

When it comes to actually working on the Asus 14-inch laptop, the HD display boasts an impressive color range and presents everything you’re doing in stunning clarity. An energy-efficient LED backlight keeps your work bright without causing too much battery drain. Speaking of battery life, the Asus 14-inch laptop is able to reach up to 12 hours on a single charge, making it a great consideration if you do lots of work on the go and don’t have easy access to an outlet throughout the work day. It has an HD webcam for keeping in touch with friends and family, or for keeping in touch with colleagues and collaborators as well, putting it in with the likes of the best laptops for videoconferencing.

For just $150 you can bring a capable laptop into your digital workflow. While it typically costs $260, the Asus 14-inch laptop is seeing a $110 discount at Best Buy right now. Free shipping is included, and in most areas you can even pick it up in-store within an hour.

