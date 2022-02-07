Snag an ASUS Chromebook for $119 with this Best Buy deal

As the need for connecting remotely for work or study increases, things like our phones and tablets don’t cut it anymore. That’s where things like this Chromebook come in, providing a better experience than our other smart devices — and it’s currently discounted to just $119, down from $220.

The big standout feature when it comes to this Chromebook is the sizable 11.6-inch screen that you get, giving you more real estate to work with, which can be useful during Zoom meetings or other work tasks. The screen also comes with an HD camera and microphone to broadcast some better quality audio and video. Having a bigger screen and a notebook chassis means that you also get both a keyboard and a mouse pad, rather than relying on doing things with touch alone, which can be frustrating. There’s also a card reader for SD, SDHC, and SDXC cards if you need to access files stored on those devices.

As for specs, they’re about what you’d expect for this price point and device. The CPU is an Intel Celeron N3350 paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, the latter of which is slightly on the smaller side, so you might want to get an external hard drive to expand your storage capacity. The GPU is a pretty simple Intel HD graphics one, so you shouldn’t expect to do any gaming, although since it uses the Chrome OS, you get access to the Play Store. It is important to note that since it uses Chrome OS, you can’t get any applications you might be more familiar with on Windows, such as Microsoft Office.

While this Asus Chromebook is not going to turn any heads, it’s good at what it’s built for: being an affordable device that allows people to connect online and both study or work. At just $119, this is one of our best Chromebook deals for today, although if you want something a bit bigger, check out our laptop deals for other available savings.

