This Asus laptop is so cheap today it could be a mistake

If you’re looking for a new laptop that’s both stylish and well priced, you’re in luck. Right now, you can snap up an Asus VivoBook 15 Ultrabook for just $380 at Staples. That’s a savings of $70, working out at about 15% off the usual price. If you’re on a tight budget but you still want something that looks good when you’re out and about, this is the laptop for you. It’s sure to fulfil all your basic productivity needs while looking the part, too.

As one of the best laptop brands out there, Asus knows how to make a good-looking and practical laptop. While this Asus VivoBook 15 Ultrabook is never going to challenge the best laptops out there, it’s more than respectable enough at this price. In exchange for your cash, you get an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s all sufficient enough for some light multi-tasking as well as the ability to store plenty of files on your laptop rather than needing to rely on cloud storage. There’s a 15.6-inch full HD screen, too, which means there’s plenty of room for you to move windows around and look at important documents without having to squint.

Other useful features to the Asus VivoBook 15 Ultrabook include an ergonomic backlit keyboard with a fingerprint sensor that’s activated via Windows Hello, an Ergolift design that means you get a more comfortable position for typing, plus the use of Asus BacGuard antibacterial treatment which helps keep the surfaces of your laptop clean and sanitary. Useful ports such as USB-C, USB-A, USB 2.0, and HDMI mean plenty of connectivity options, too.

Ordinarily priced at $450, this neat-looking Asus VivoBook 15 Ultrabook is down to just $380 right now at Staples. If you’re in need of something sleek and stylish yet practical, all while keeping costs low, this is a great option. Be quick though. Stock is sure to be limited.

