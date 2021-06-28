  1. Deals
This Asus laptop is so cheap today it could be a mistake



If you’re looking for a new laptop that’s both stylish and well priced, you’re in luck. Right now, you can snap up an Asus VivoBook 15 Ultrabook for just $380 at Staples. That’s a savings of $70, working out at about 15% off the usual price. If you’re on a tight budget but you still want something that looks good when you’re out and about, this is the laptop for you. It’s sure to fulfil all your basic productivity needs while looking the part, too.

As one of the best laptop brands out there, Asus knows how to make a good-looking and practical laptop. While this Asus VivoBook 15 Ultrabook is never going to challenge the best laptops out there, it’s more than respectable enough at this price. In exchange for your cash, you get an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s all sufficient enough for some light multi-tasking as well as the ability to store plenty of files on your laptop rather than needing to rely on cloud storage. There’s a 15.6-inch full HD screen, too, which means there’s plenty of room for you to move windows around and look at important documents without having to squint.

Other useful features to the Asus VivoBook 15 Ultrabook include an ergonomic backlit keyboard with a fingerprint sensor that’s activated via Windows Hello, an Ergolift design that means you get a more comfortable position for typing, plus the use of Asus BacGuard antibacterial treatment which helps keep the surfaces of your laptop clean and sanitary. Useful ports such as USB-C, USB-A, USB 2.0, and HDMI mean plenty of connectivity options, too.

Ordinarily priced at $450, this neat-looking Asus VivoBook 15 Ultrabook is down to just $380 right now at Staples. If you’re in need of something sleek and stylish yet practical, all while keeping costs low, this is a great option. Be quick though. Stock is sure to be limited.

More laptop deals

Unsure if this Asus VivoBook 15 Ultrabook is for you? We also have plenty of other great laptop deals to check out. Whatever your budget, there’s something here for you with everything from super cheap devices to high-end gaming laptops on offer right now.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,288 $3,219
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 58% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

Asus Zenbook 14 Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GeForce MX450, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$600 $720
The new Asus ZenBook is a great budget-friendly 14-inch workhorse if you want a featherweight, compact, and affordable machine that can meet your daily work and entertainment needs.
Buy at Best Buy
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$799 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.5 inch (16 GB RAM, Core i7, 512GB SSD)

$1,196 $1,299
Just released a few months ago, this Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will bring your photos and videos to life unlike any other laptop thanks to its super vibrant AMOLED display
Buy at Amazon

Surface Laptop 3 with 13.5-inch Touch-Screen (Core i5 CPU - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$800 $999
This laptop is truly optimized to help you get the most out of your workday as it features a fast charging feature that'll get you to 80% in an hour and improved dual studio mics for conference calls.
Buy at Amazon
Prime Day Deal

Acer Aspire 5 with 15.6-inch Full HD Display

$409 $430
Get all the work done with this Acer Aspire 5 as it comes with Windows 10 Home (S mode) and 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor, all in a 15.6-inch full HD display.
Buy at Amazon

New Vostro 15 5510 Laptop (Core i7, GeForce MX450 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$829 $1,499
A laptop that occupies too much space in your bag can be a hassle. This unit boasts a 0.55-inch to 0.63-inch-thin build, which means can carry it to work and anywhere with ease.
Buy at Dell

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5" (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,299 $1,599
The Surface Laptop 3 is built with the latest processor which makes it two times faster than the older model. It brings in up to 11.5 hours of battery life in such an elegant, compact form factor.
Buy at Amazon

Dell XPS 17 Laptop (Core i7, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,750 $2,000
When dealing with heavy-duty office work, the XPS 17 laptop is more than ready with the demand thanks to its high-performance processor and impressive GPU power that cuts down on work-disrupting lag.
Buy at Dell

Kano PC 11.6" Touch-Screen Laptop & Tablet (4GB Memory - 64GB Storage)

$200 $300
The Kano 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid is one of the cheapest Windows PCs you can buy right now and would be the perfect first machine for a young techie.
Buy at Best Buy

Acer TravelMate P6 14-inch Laptop (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$685 $1,150
A thin and light laptop that packs in super-fast Thunderbolt 3 and high-grade security? That's what you get with this device, and it's a great option for working on the go while keeping things safe.
Buy at Amazon

HP Pavilion x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i3, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD)

$548 $599
Looking for a modern 2-in-1 with up-to-date hardware that doesn't cost an arm and a leg? This HP Pavilion x360 is a highly versatile convertible work machine that won't break the bank.
Buy at Amazon

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM)

$784 $900
If you are in the market for a laptop that will last you years without breaking the bank, try this gem. It's plenty fast for everyday work, is built superbly well, and has great hardware.
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 Touchscreen Laptop (Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $949
The best device for your studious office work is one with swift responsiveness and seamless multitasking skills. With these specs, this Inspiron 15 touchscreen laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13

$800 $1,199
With a powerful 10th Gen Intel processor, stylish aluminum design, and stunningly lifelike QLED slim-bezel display, this laptop is one that will help you stand out from the crowd
Buy at Microsoft

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$892 $1,050
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

LG Gram Laptop (17-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,550 $1,850
Work like a true power executive wherever you want with the LG Gram laptop, raising the bar for work laptops everywhere with its powerful processor and spacious hard drive.
Buy at Amazon
Extra $100 off $999+ with coupon SAVE100

Dell Vostro 15 7500 Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,449 $2,070
Powerful processing, fast charging, and sizable storage and memory are all you need in a laptop, and the Vostro 15 offers just that and more.
Buy at Dell

Gateway 15-Inch Notebook (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$399 $749
Gateway is back exclusively at Walmart. Grab yourself a deal with this 15-inch slim notebook featuring modern specs and four colors. It's a great workhorse that doesn't break the bank.
Buy at Walmart

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 (14-inch, Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $880
Whether you're a lightweight or heavy-duty user on the move, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is a well-rounded laptop that can do it all at an above-average quality, making it a great jack-of-all-trades.
Buy at Staples

LG Gram Laptop 14" Full HD IPS Display, Intel 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7

$1,290 $1,600
The slim LG Gram laptop delivers up to a whopping 18.5 hours worth of battery life and processing speed with its 8th-gen Intel 10th Generation Core i7 CPU and 16GB RAM.
Buy at Amazon
Extra $100 off $999+ with coupon SAVE100

Dell New Vostro 15 7000 Small Business Laptop

$1,099 $1,570
Dell's 15-inch high-performance laptop with a stylish, sophisticated design features 10th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX Graphics on select models.
Buy at Dell
