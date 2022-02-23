Grab a 17-inch laptop while it’s $150 cheaper at Best Buy

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Your options from retailers’ laptop deals come in all shapes and sizes, and they fall under different budget ranges, so you’ll surely find an offer that’s perfect for you. If you’re hoping to score a discount on a laptop with a relatively large display, you’re in luck because Best Buy’s 17-inch laptop deals currently include the Asus Vivobook with a 17.3-inch screen for just $550, after a $150 discount to its original price of $700.

The Asus Vivobook stands out among other laptops because of its 17.3-inch screen with HD+ resolution for impressive color and clarity. The large screen isn’t only great for watching streaming content and playing video games — it’s also a must if you’ll be making presentations and editing multimedia content as the extra space on the display will let you comfortably see your whole project at a glance.

It’s not just all about the screen though, as the Asus Vivobook is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 12GB of RAM. The laptop also features a 1TB HDD, which is more than enough space for your essential software and files, and like most of the best laptops, an HDMI port to connect to a high-definition TV or monitor when you need an even bigger display. It also comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode, the operating system that offers a more expansive software library compared to other options, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide.

The Asus Vivobook is a reliable and powerful laptop, and its 17.3-inch screen is a sight to behold. If you think it’s the one for you, you can purchase it from Best Buy at $150 off, which brings its price down to just $550 from its original price of $700. It’s unclear how long the discount will last though, so you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of it. To secure your own Asus Vivobook with this special offer, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

If you’re aiming to buy a laptop with a 17-inch screen but Best Buy’s offer for the Asus Vivobook isn’t good enough, don’t worry. There are many other offers from various retailers, and to help you look for the best choice, we’ve rounded up some of the best 17-inch laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now.

