Apple’s flagship AirPods Pro are a hit, so much so the popular true wireless earbuds are sold out everywhere. But all hope is not lost if you’re in the market for some Pods this side of Christmas — both the standard AirPods with Charging Case and souped-up AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are still in stock at Amazon, with it even offering them both at a discount.

Here’s a look at the all-important pricing:

AirPods with Charging Case — $139 ($20 off)

— ($20 off) AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case — $169 ($30 off)

So, which should you go with? For the average customer, the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case. Why? Because with $20 off, they come in at just $10 more than the AirPods with Charging Case cost when they aren’t on sale, despite adding several much-loved features to the mix, including the option to launch Siri with a voice command and double the talk time (four hours).

However, if you’re shopping on a budget, can live without wireless charging, don’t mind having to tap a Pod to wake Siri, and aren’t fussed about the two-hour talk time, then look no further than the AirPods; while those after the best Apple has to offer will have to wait for the AirPods Pro, which introduce a smaller, more comfortable design, sweat-resistance, and noise-canceling.

Of course, even though the AirPods Pro are sold out at most retailers, there are a couple of things you can do to increase your chances of putting a pair under the tree this Christmas, such as checking in with a local independent retailer and consulting a cellular carrier, the latter of which most shoppers tend to overlook. Need some help? Take a look at our expert buying advice.

Buy AirPods Now



Can’t find the perfect gift for the special someone in your life? Consult our extensive Holiday Gift Guide (warning: There’s bound to be something that tickles your fancy, so you’ll probably want to grab your credit card before heading over). Hunting down more incredible offers? Peruse our Deals Hub, where we catalog the latest savings as soon as we unearth them and follow DT Deals on Twitter.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations