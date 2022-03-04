The weekend is bringing with it a flash sale at Best Buy, and it has already kicked off with some amazing air fryer deals, touchscreen laptop deals, and one of the best Chromebook deals we’ve ever come across, which sees one of the most popular Chromebooks available for less than $100. There’s never a bad time to pounce on a great tech flash sale, and this weekend, Best Buy is worth all of your attention. This Best Buy flash sale ends on Sunday, so read onward now for details on some of the best deals this Best Buy flash sale has to offer.

Insignia 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer — $60, was $120

Like all of the best air fryers, the Insignia 5-quart digital air fryer brings convenience and cleanliness to your kitchen. Air fryers are a great way to eat healthier without having to give up fried foods, and this Insignia 5-quart digital air fryer does so by circulating hot air, creating a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture without the need for oil. It’s able to work in various cooking modes, including roasting, baking, and frying, and it features a pre-programmed menu that provides you with cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods and takes the guesswork out of cooking. It also features a digital control panel, an auto shut-off timer, a dishwasher-safe basket and pan, and a modern, sleek, stainless steel design.

Acer Chromebook 311 — $99, was $249

The Acer Chromebook 311 is a great Chromebook made to suit the computing needs of just about anyone. It’s great in a tight spot like a classroom or a coffee shop, as it’s super light and fits in just about any bag or backpack. But it’s also a great device for settling in with at a desk, and diving into hours of office work or binge-watching. It comes with an octa-core processor and a GPU with 4GB of RAM, and even when you’re pushing it to the brink of all that power, it’s able to sustain all-day battery life. Like all of the best student Chromebooks, the Acer Chromebook 311 is an impressive device that combines computing capability with affordability. It isn’t often you’re able to grab a new laptop for under $100, but this Best Buy flash sale will allow you to do just that.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop — $610, was $910

The HP Envy lineup of laptops is known for being affordable, yet still providing all of the power, portability, and comfort we require from our mobile computing devices. Because of this, the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop makes a great option for just about anyone. It’s well designed and super slim, making it a truly go-anywhere device, and despite its portability, it still has a 15.6-inch touchscreen that’s great for creators, note-takers, and anyone who wants to zone out with some binge-watching. The durability and build quality of a Gorilla Glass screen, fast-charging technology, a fingerprint reader, and great battery life round out the top features of the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop. And if you’re not sure if an HP Envy laptop is the right HP model for you, you can compare it to HP’s Pavilion lineup in our HP Envy vs. Pavilion comparison.

Sony 85-inch Class X91J 4K TV — $2,000, was $2,800

If you’re the kind of home theater connoisseur that can’t settle for anything but the biggest and best, you’ll need to spring for an 85-inch TV. Short of a projector system, 85 inches is about as big as they come. This Sony Class X91J will fit perfectly into any home theater, whether you set it on a stand or mount it on your wall. It has 4K UHD, meaning it runs at 2160p. That’s four times the pixels of a Full HD TV. Like any good modern TV, it comes equipped with smart tech through Google. That means no ugly wires running from your TV to a cable box or Roku. Just connect your TV to WiFi and stream your favorite shows straight to it. This TV is $800 off right now, bringing the price down to $2,000 from $2,800. Shop lots of other great 4K TV deals during the flash sale at Best Buy this weekend.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations