Smart home and smart speaker inventories at major retailers are dwindling. If you’re searching for smart home gifts for delivery before Christmas, don’t delay or you may miss out. We found the best deals on Amazon and Walmart for Amazon Alexa and Google Home products still in stock for fast delivery.

Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts, adding to your smart home, or just need a little extra help around the house, these six deals can help you save up to $30.

Amazon Echo – Alexa smart home deals

Amazon Echo devices that feature the Alexa voice assistant still represent the most popular smart home standard, with Google Home with Google Assistant in strong second place. This week, Amazon’s inventories are getting low on Echo devices including the Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show devices. When Amazon’s own devices are out of stock, even temporarily, it’s noteworthy because the online retailer stocks its inventory wide and deep. The depleted inventory points to massive Echo device interest and sales.

Even though some of the latest Amazon Echo devices won’t be available until late December or early January, there are still excellent deals on previous generation Echo products, which work seamlessly with the newer versions. If you or your intended gift recipient are just starting your smart home setup, the products still in stock are a cost-effective way to begin. Even configured smart homes can always use an extra second-generation Echo or Echo Dot, both of which are in stock for fast one or two-day shipping.

Echo Dot (2nd Generation) – Smart speaker with Alexa — $20 off



Amazon doesn’t make unit sales numbers public, but the second-gen Echo Dot is the best-selling smart speaker. With this deal, you can get a taste for what it’s like to chat with Alexa and begin the groundwork for your smart home. If you do nothing else with the Echo Dot you can use it as a convenient timer and alarm, an easy way to ask about the weather, add to or check your calendar, or even make phone calls. Ask Alexa to play music by song title, artist, or genre, and she’ll comply with any of the two million songs on Amazon Prime Music.

Normally priced at $40, the second-generation Echo Dot is a great deal at $20, and 2-day delivery is free.

Buy Now

Echo (2nd Generation) – Smart speaker with Alexa — $30 off



The major difference between the Echo Dot and the second-generation Amazon Echo is music. The Echo’s internal speakers use Dolby technology for pleasingly full audio with an equalizer you can adjust with voice commands. This device originally sold for $200 and can fill a good-sized room with music. You can also pair two Echos for stereo sound.

Normally priced at $100, the second-generation Echo is an enticing deal at $70 with free 2-day shipping from Amazon. For an even better deal, slashing the per unit price by $40, buy two Echos for $120.

Buy Now



The current model and new leader of the Echo pack is the second-generation Echo Plus, available for the same price with or without a bundled Philips Hue Bulb. The Echo Plus has Amazon’s premier single device speakers plus an integrated Zigbee hub. Zigbee is a connectivity standard that makes it easy to set up and control a wide variety of smart home devices including Philips Hue lighting.

With combined $165 list prices, the new version Echo Plus bundled with a Philips Hue Bulb for just $150 is a good deal on Amazon, with free delivery by Saturday, December 22. You also can buy the Echo Plus without the Philips Hue bulb for the same $150 for Saturday delivery, but why not get the free smart bulb?

Buy Now

Google Home – Google Assistant smart home deals

Google Home launched in the U.S. in late 2016, two years after the original Amazon Echo. Amazon’s Echo smart home platform made the most of its head start, but Google Home is catching up fast. The choice between the two platforms is largely up to personal preference, although Google Assistant (Google Home’s voice interface) often gives answers that are more complete than Amazon Alexa’s responses. For competitive reasons, Amazon doesn’t sell Google Home devices, which gives Walmart and other retailers a boost. Google Home, Google Mini, and the Google Hub are frequently discounted by Walmart and other merchants.

As of today, there’s no sign that Walmart is running low on Google Home device inventories. The three device deals below are all available with free 2-day shipping.

Google Home Mini — $20 off



The Google Home Mini plays the same role in the Google ecosystem as the Echo Dot in the Amazon world. The Mini can serve as the control center for your entire smart home setup, or you can just use it as a voice-based research and convenience appliance. You can use the Google Home Mini to make phone calls, play games, listen to music, check and edit your calendar and more, all without leaving your seat or touching a keyboard.

Normally $49, the Google Home Mini is just $29 at Walmart with free 2-day shipping.

Buy Now

Google Home — $30 off



Google Home looks more like an infuser or a small lamp with its rounded base and slanted top than the cylindrical Amazon Echo. Google Home preceded the launch of the Google Home Mini, but as with the Echo Dot and Echo, the only significance between the much smaller and less expensive Google Mini and Google home is music. Google Home has what Google describes as a “high-excursion speaker” for bigger and brighter sound than you’d expect from this still relatively small piece of electronics.

Regular priced at $129 but often discounted, Google Home is just $99 on Walmart for this deal, with free 2-day shipping.

Buy Now

Google Home Hub — $20 off



Google Home Hub adds a 7-inch touchscreen display and takes its position at the top of the Google Home device list. You can use the Google Home Hub just like the original Home and Mini with the addition of a smart screen that can display the weather, maps, news flashes, and more. You can also make voice calls with the Google Home Hub, as with the Home and Mini, but two-way video calls are out because the Google Home Hub doesn’t have a camera. The device’s screen is small for watching media with a wired connection. One of the Google Home Hub’s advantages is its small footprint and overall size which makes it easy to use it as a family information hub without taking over the space.

Normally priced at $149, the Google Home Hub is just $129 on Walmart with free 2-day shipping.

Buy Now

