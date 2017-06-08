If you are thinking about buying a Fitbit, these deals make it the perfect time

Updated on June 8, 2017 by Kara Kamenec: Changed pricing on several items to reflect current pricing on Amazon.

Amazon is offering discounts on select Fitbit fitness tracker models, so to help you find the best Fitbit for your lifestyle, we created a rundown of those on sale. If you’ve been on the hunt for a wearable to accompany you on your workouts, now is a great time to score a deal on a brand-name activity tracker.

Fitbit Flex 2 If all you need is a basic, no-frills workout tracker, then the Fitbit Flex 2 is right up your alley. The simplest and cheapest Fitbit fitness tracker, the Flex 2 is available for 40 percent off, bringing it down to $60 from its normal price of $100. This wearable is slim, unobtrusive, and customizable. The small tracking unit can be removed from the stock rubber bracelet and is compatible with a variety of different bangles and pendants to suit your lifestyle. Its impact-resistant and swimproof design means you can take it with you almost anywhere. Like all Fitbit models, the Flex 2 seamlessly syncs with your smartphone to give you detailed information on your travel distance, activity time, calories burned, and even sleep quality via the Fitbit app. The device itself utilizes five small LED lights to give you progress readouts during workouts and visual alerts when you have received a call or message. The Flex 2 earned a good review from us last year, so if you are eyeing one, $60 is a solid deal for a simple, reliable, no-nonsense fitness tracker. Buy it for $60 on Amazon

Fitbit Alta The second tracker on our list is the Alta, on sale for $100 after the current $30 discount. Similar in form to the Flex 2, the Fitbit Alta is a slim, bracelet-like fitness tracker aimed at people who don’t want a full-size watch. Unlike the Flex 2, the Alta features a small touch-activated display to give you a quick activity readout at a glance. The tracker can also be paired with a wide variety of available bangles, as well as colorful rubber and leather straps. Like the Flex 2, the Fitbit Alta can sync with your iOS, Android, and Windows mobile device via the app to access workout logs, track sleep, set fitness goals, and more. The Alta can also connect to your Windows or Mac computer via Bluetooth 4.0 or USB. At $100 for a limited time, the Alta is a great choice if you want a slim, low-profile fitness tracker, but prefer some added features and conveniences like a touch display and computer connectivity. Buy it for $100 on Amazon

Fitbit Charge 2 Next up on our list of activity trackers is the Fitbit Charge 2, which sports a more watch-like appearance with its thicker band and larger OLED interface. On sale for $130, this fitness watch can now be had for a nice $20 discount. Along with the standard tracking features of the Alta, the Charge 2 boasts a PurePulse wrist sensor that monitors your heart rate throughout the day. This function uses heart rate target zones for fat burning, cardio, and high-intensity training to help you increase your workout efficiency and better achieve your fitness goals. The watch also offers guided breathing sessions based on your heart rate as well, allowing you to enjoy moments of stress relief throughout your busy day. Another added feature is SmartTrack, which learns to recognize your regular workouts and automatically uploads the data to the Fitbit app for you. The Flexbit Charge 2 integrates with your smartphone and computer for long-term activity logs, sleep monitoring, fitness progression, goal-setting, and communication alerts. The unit can track all-day activity, from steps taken to floors climbed, and the GPS connectivity gives you real-time tracking during your runs. For a more in-depth analysis, be sure to check out our hands-on overview of the Fitbit Charge 2. Buy it for $130 on Amazon