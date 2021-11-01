  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best HP Black Friday Deals 2021: What to Shop Today

By

All major retailers have kicked off their best Black Friday deals super early this year, HP included. Now’s the perfect time to beat the holiday rush and grab that new monitor, desktop, or printer you’ve been wanting! And in proper HP style, there’s a lot to choose from. So much, in fact, that it spurred us to action, and we put together this helpful collection of the best HP deals, already live. You can check out the best deals below, or keep reading for a little more advice about shopping these early Black Friday sales! If you see something you like we recommend grabbing it as soon as possible, there’s no telling how long these deals will be available, in stock, and shipping on time!

Today’s best HP Black Friday deals

  • HP All-In-One 24-inch Windows 10 PCwas $1,000, now $900 ($100 off)
  • HP Envy 6055E All-In-One Printer with Bonus 6 Monthsnow $140
  • HP 27F 27-inch 4K Displaywas $390, now $320 ($70 off)
  • HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-2170Mwas $650, now $550 ($100 off)
  • HP 15T-DY200 Windows 11 Laptopwas $750, now $600 ($150 off)

HP All-in-One 24-DP1056QE Windows 10 PC

$900 $1,000
This all-in-one PC packs all hardware into the 23.8-inch monitor, so there's no bulky tower. It has an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB hard-drive, and a 256GB SSD. more
Buy at HP

HP Envy 6055E All-in-One Printer with Bonus 6 Months

$140
This deal includes the HP Envy 6055e All-in-One printer with 6 months of Instant Ink service, plus more thanks to the optional HP+ printing system. It also includes a 2-year HP warranty. more
Buy at HP

HP 27F 27-inch 4K Display

$320 $390
This 27-inch monitor and display features brilliant 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 native) with a 1000:1 contrast ratio and 5ms gray to gray response time. It also supports AMD FreeSync. more
Buy at HP

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-2170M

$550 $650
This Windows 10 desktop PC has an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, AMD Radeon RX 5500 GPU (4GB), 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. You can upgrade the GPU, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. more
Buy at HP

HP 15T-DY200 Windows 11 Laptop (Touch Optional)

$600 $750
This Windows 11 laptop features a 15.6-inch HD display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's great for general use, work, and productivity. more
Buy at HP

HP Spectre Rechargeable Mouse 700

$62 $65
This wireless mouse comes with a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 11 weeks on a single charge. It can pair with 4 devices simultaneously, and offers 1,200 dpi for laser accuracy. more
Buy at HP

HP X24IH 24-inch Gaming Monitor

$215 $260
This 24-inch HP gaming monitor is built for speed thanks to a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It supports a 1920 x 1080 HD resolution at a 1000:1 contrast ratio and 350 nits brightness. more
Buy at HP

HP 17T-CN000 Windows 11 Laptop

$600 $800
This laptop for work and play with its 17.3-inch HD display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB hard-drive. It also has a unique lift-hinge design to elevate the keyboard. more
Buy at HP

HP Pen

$51 $66
The HP Pen and stylus allows you to write, draw, or compute, translating ink to text. It works with a range of apps and HP devices. If you buy with a PC purchase you'll get an extra 5% off. more
Buy at HP

Should you shop the HP Black Friday deals now?

These deals are available early, super early, so it seems strange to grab something now, especially when it could go on sale even cheaper later. But there’s a good reason why retailers have kicked things off earlier than ever. Above all, the supply shortages — like the microchip shortage — and other supply chain issues creating a lot of inventory problems. Not to mention, there’s no telling what kind of shipping delays we’ll see as we get closer to the holidays. There’s a good chance what you buy, if it’s in stock, won’t arrive on time.

Of course, there’s still a potential problem with buying too early. If you buy an item now, and it goes on sale even cheaper later, you’ve missed out on the best deal. For purchases made between November 1st and December 25th, HP has extended its return policy until January 15th, 2021. Normally, you only have 30 days to return an item, but in this case, you have longer. That means if something goes on sale cheaper later you should be able to return it to get the better deal. Just bear in mind, there is a 15% restocking fee applied to some items.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Daily Steals: The best deals to shop today

man surrounded by latest tech

TikTok app now available on Amazon Fire TV

TikTok on Amazon Fire TV.

Siduri Wines blends wine and tech in the ultimate sweepstakes experience

Siduri Holographic Experience Banner for unique AR minigames.

Hocus Pocus 2 starts filming with original cast for Disney+

The cast of Hocus Pocus.

Best Headphone Deals for November 2021

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2

Best AirPods deals for November 2021: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple airpods pro.

Best Projector Deals for November 2021

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

The best Walmart TV deals for November 2021: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Best QLED TV deals for November 2021: Samsung and Vizio

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

Best OLED TV deals for November 2021: LG and Sony

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

Best 4K TV Deals for November 2021

Vizio OLED TV

Best Microsoft Surface Laptop deals for November 2021

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

How to record your screen on a Mac

MacOS showing a QuickTime Player screen recording and a Safari window.