Best Labor Day Apple Watch Deals 2021: Save on Series 3 and Series 6

The Labor Day Apple Watch deals are upon us and they bring some fantastic deals on the latest Apple Watches including the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, along with the older but still respectable Apple Watch Series 3. To save you trawling through the Labor Day Apple Watch sales yourself, we’ve narrowed down all the best Labor Day sales to save you the effort. Alongside the Labor Day Apple Watch deals here, we’ve also taken a look at whether now is the best time to treat yourself to a new Apple Watch and what to consider before you hit the buy button. Rest assured, you’ll be delighted with your purchase once you’ve finished reading through everything here.

Should you buy a new Apple Watch on Labor Day?

If you’re not sure whether now is the right time to buy a new Apple Watch as part of the Labor Day Apple Watch sales, we’ve got some important advice for you and a simple question — how much do you need a new Apple Watch? An Apple Watch, like other wearables and smartwatches, isn’t an essential purchase like a TV, laptop, or smartphone, but it is a very useful accompaniment to your life depending on how you spend your days.

An Apple Watch is a fantastic bet if you lead an active lifestyle. Able to track all your steps, workouts, calorie intake, and so much more, it’s a great way of keeping an eye on your progress throughout the day as well as your health thanks to a selection of different health monitoring features. As part of the Labor Day Apple Watch deals, there are some great offers going on making it an even more irresistible purchase if you’re an exercise-focused person.

It’s important to think carefully though. It’s very easy to be tempted by sales season, simply because something is available for a good price. Think about your budget and whether you can truly afford an Apple Watch. Right now, the main ones to choose from are the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and the aging Apple Watch Series 3. All of them offer similar features with some key advantages and disadvantages to each so it’s worth doing your research before you hit the Labor Day Apple Watch sales. Spend accordingly and resist spending too much even if the sales are really tempting.

When it comes to timing, Labor Day is a pretty good time to look. Since Prime Day, the summer has been relatively quiet when it comes to great deals and Black Friday is still a couple of months away. Labor Day Apple Watch deals are one of your last chances to get a good offer before then, and if you buy now, you get to enjoy your Apple Watch for longer before the winter months hit and you may end up less active outdoors.

Sure, if you hold out until Black Friday, you might score a better deal than those available via the Labor Day Apple Watch sales but why wait if you want it now? It also means you’ll need to spend money on a new Apple Watch in time for the holidays when money might be tighter. Increasingly, sales like Labor Day work out almost if not equally as good value as waiting until the ‘big’ sales holiday in November anyhow so it could be worth your while to jump into the sales now rather than wait.

Just remember — don’t be tempted by a new Apple Watch purchase unless you really need one. They’re fun extras in your life rather than true essentials and you don’t want to spend cash you don’t have simply because you were lured into a sale. That’s why it’s a smart move to do your research and know what you’re looking for before you buy an Apple Watch. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered on that front before you hit the Labor Day Apple Watch sales.

How to choose a new Apple Watch on Labor Day

If you’re keen to buy a new Apple Watch as part of the Labor Day Apple Watch sales, you’ve got three key options to choose from — the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch SE, and the Apple Watch Series 3.

Whatever you decide, it’s important to bear in mind that you’ll need to own an iPhone to use the Apple Watch so if you’re an Android owner, steer clear or plan to buy an iPhone alongside it. Once you’ve figured that out, it’s time to think about your budget. As the oldest device, the Apple Watch Series 3 is the cheapest option out there but great Labor Day Apple Watch deals mean you can get the Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 6 for a great price too.

Widely considered one of the best smartwatches out there, the Apple Watch Series 6 is the most obvious choice if you can afford the best. It looks fantastic with an always-on Retina display meaning it has terrific visual appeal. With comprehensive health and activity tracking that includes the usual bevy of fitness tools along with heart rate monitoring and a blood oxygen tracking tool, it’s a great choice for active users or those who want to pay attention to their health. It’s even possible to use the ECG app to get some insight into how things are going there too.

Offering fast performance and a great battery life of just under two days, the Apple Watch Series 6 is the premium choice but there’s also the Apple Watch SE. The Apple Watch SE is the best smartwatch for most people thanks to being better priced (especially as part of the Labor Day Apple Watch sales) while still offering many of the best features of the Apple Watch Series 6. It lacks the stylish always-on display but it still looks good and it offers comprehensive health tracking, speedy performance, and much of the functionality you’d see on the higher-end device. Just don’t count on the ECG app or blood oxygen monitoring you’d get with the Apple Watch Series 6.

Alternatively, there’s the Apple Watch Series 3. It’s a few years old now which means it runs a lot slower than the other two but you can buy it at a great price through the Labor Day Apple Watch deals so if you’re not fully convinced by an Apple Watch and you don’t want to spend a fortune, this could be the one for you. It still supports plenty of apps and has great fitness tracking albeit without the bells and whistles of the other two. It’s just going to do it a bit slower than you might like.

Regardless of which one appeals to you, all the Apple Watches require a few key things to be considered to do with style. It’s possible to buy each Apple Watch in either 40mm or 44mm screen sizes with pros and cons to both. The latter means a bigger screen but it’s a larger device for your wrist and it’ll cost you a little more too, although this may be less noticeable when you factor in Labor Day discounts.

You also want to look out for a great color scheme that suits your aesthetic. While you can buy new watch straps, the case you choose is the one you’re committed to so make sure to pick a color that works for you, even if it costs a little more.

Also, look out for GPS or cellular options. The latter means you don’t have to be dependent on carrying your phone with you for certain features but you’ll need to arrange a carrier plan to go alongside it. Again, it all costs more, even as part of the Labor Day Apple Watch deals, and generally, most users will be fine with the standard GPS model.

