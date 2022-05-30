Chromebook Memorial Day Sale: Laptops from $98

Memorial Day sales are truly underway now that the big day is here. One of the best times of year to stock up on electronics, we’ve taken a look at the Chromebook Memorial Day sale. By doing so, we’ve checked out the cheapest and the very best Chromebooks around, highlighting why they’re worth your time and money. Whether you want something super budget-priced for school or you’re keen to get a more high-end Chromebook, there’s something here for everyone. Read on while we take you through the sales.

HP Chromebook 12.6 — $98, was $225

Why Buy

Budget-friendly

Small and portable

Great for students

Good keyboard

If you only need a device to get online without too many fancy bells and whistles, this HP Chromebook is a good option, especially given the price it’s going for. While it won’t turn any heads, the 11.6-inch screen has an HD resolution of 1366 x 768, more than enough for streaming and Zoom meetings, and the internal AMD A4 CPU is bare-bones but good enough for ChromeOS and productivity. Both the internal storage and RAM are on the lower side, sitting at 32GB and 4GB, respectively, but is about what you’d expect for a budget Chromebook. This is probably one of the cheapest Chromebook deals you’re going to find this Memorial Day.

Asus Chromebook 14 — $129, was $299

Why Buy



Built-in memory card reader

Thin and lightweight

Wi-Fi 6

HD Camera with microphone

If you’re willing to pay a little extra for a slightly larger screen, then this Chromebook offering from Asus is a good option, especially given the 14-inch Full HD screen with a built-in HD webcam, making this a good option for school or work-from-home meetings. Specs are relatively lightweight, with an Intel Celeron N3350 and Intel UHD graphics, but that’s on-par for a Chromebook and more than enough to run the OS and productivity software. Storage sits at 32GB, and RAM is 4GB, and both should be about enough if you tend to stream most of your content, so it’s a great pick for size and functionality.

Asus Chromebook 17.3 — $179, was $369

Why Buy



Large screen

Great value

Wi-Fi 6

HD Webcam

If having a large screen is important to you, then going for the 17.3-inch version of this Chromebook from Asus is a good idea since it gives a ton of screen real estate to work with and is even FHD, which is appreciated at this price point. Otherwise, specs stay roughly the same, with a slightly upgraded Intel Celeron N4500 CPU and Intel UHD graphics, both good for ChromeOS, productivity, streaming, and maybe some casual gaming. Given its size, we’d suggest grabbing one of our external hard drive deals since you’ll already be carrying around something big, so it’s a small addition. RAM is also the same at 4GB, again, more than enough for most use cases with the Chromebook, although it might struggle with the ability to handle more apps on the larger screen space.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 — $229, was $499

Why Buy



Usable as a 2-in-1

Good CPU

Great value

Bigger storage

Not all Chromebooks function as a pure laptop, and this Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is great for those who want a 2-in-1, especially given that it’s a 14-inch FHD touchscreen that uses an IPS panel, giving you some great color and image fidelity. It also has an AMD Ryzen 3 3250C, which is a bit more powerful than your average mobile CPU and is slightly better than the Intel i3, so you’ll get a lot of great usage out of it. The GPU is the integrated AMD graphics package, which should be enough for casual gaming on the ChromeOS, which is a nice little addition if you don’t just want the Chromebook for work. The internal storage is a bit bigger at 64GB, although the RAM still sits at 4GB. Overall, this is probably one of the best Memorial Day laptop sales at this price point.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 — $399, was $549

Why Buy

QLED monitor

Great battery life

Excellent keyboard

Good-looking design

Samsung is known for building products that revolve around great tech and convenience while also looking pretty great, and they’ve done an excellent job here, especially with the 13.3-inch QLED, FHD screen, perfect for those who want to stream and consume a lot of content on their Chromebook. The CPU is also relatively good with an Intel Celeron 5205U, and the accompanying Intel UHD graphics are good mid-level options that work well with ChromeOS without being too expensive. It has relatively big storage at 64GB and 4GB of RAM to work with, which should be more than enough for the usage you’ll get out of this Chromebook.

Editors' Recommendations