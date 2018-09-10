The best mattress toppers for a better night’s sleep

Share

We spend a third of our lives asleep, yet many of us still treat our bedding as an afterthought. Sleep is incredibly important – it’s the time when your body repairs and refreshes itself – and if you’re having trouble getting a full night’s rest and find that other solutions aren’t helping, your mattress may be the culprit.

You may not have the desire to drop a bunch of cash on a new mattress, however, with a good mattress topper, you may not have to. Modern material technologies like memory foam have made it easier to achieve a perfect night’s sleep, and to help you out, we’ve rounded up the top 10 mattress toppers you can buy right now. If you’re looking for more sleep aid products to help you get some better shut-eye, then you can also check out these great side-sleeper pillows and cooling pillows.

If all you want is a basic mattress topper, you don’t need to shell out a ton of cash (which is probably the reason you’re not buying a new mattress in the first place). The Authentic Comfort two-inch mattress topper is inexpensive, but unlike other cheap toppers, it’s more than just a flat slab of foam: It features a five-zone surface design to properly support your body’s pressure points and is made of breathable, odor-reducing orthopedic memory foam. Better still is its price, starting at just $11 for the twin size.

Lucid makes some of the most highly rated memory foam mattress toppers as well as some of the most affordable ones. They’re available in different thicknesses, as well – two, three, and four inches – so you’ve got plenty of options to suit your needs and preferences. The Lucid mattress toppers are infused with temperature-controlling gel to help keep you cooler while you sleep, and the memory foam is also ventilated for some additional heat relief. These no-nonsense mattress toppers start at $45 for the two-inch twin size model to as much as $128 for the beefy four-inch king size.

This two-inch thick mattress topper from Milliard features a unique yet simple design, with its egg crate-like surface that delivers pressure relief for your sides and back. This surface shape and ventilation channels also promotes air flow, keeping the mattress topper breathable and your sleep a bit more comfortable, and it’s CertiPur certified to be made of hypoallergenic and anti-microbial materials. The Milliard egg crate memory foam topper is currently available for as low as $50 ($15 off) for the twin size.

Another simple yet unique memory foam mattress topper is this top-rated two-inch gel swirl topper from Dreamfoam. The gel-swirled viscose-elastic memory foam keeps sleepers cool and is quite soft – perfect for adding a bit of plushness to a too-hard mattress – and, like the Milliard pad, it’s CertiPur-certified. Another nice touch is that the Dreamfoam memory foam mattress topper is made entirely in the U.S. and comes with a three-year warranty. It’s not too expensive, either, with prices starting at just $58 for the twin size model with larger sizes all ringing in at less than $90.

It’s not memory foam, but if you want a pillowy, down-like mattress pad, then this overfilled topper from Duck and Goose ticks all the boxes: It’s stuffed with a soft, fluffy microfiber filling, it’s 100 percent hypoallergenic (no feathers here), and its gusseted design keeps it smooth and allows for air flow to keep you cool at night. The Duck and Goose down mattress topper comes with a 10-year warranty and rings in at $62 for the twin size or up to $90 for the king size.

Another great U.S.-made option is this two-inch thick topper from Red Nomad. This memory foam mattress pad features Red Nomad’s Cool Cycle polymer that keeps cool air in and sheds heat to keep your sleeping surface at a comfortable temperature. The memory foam offers good pressure relief for back, side, and stomach sleepers, so if you wake up feeling sore or stiff, this mattress topper can help. The twin-sized Red Nomad two-inch memory foam mattress topper is available for $70 from Amazon and goes up to $115 for the king size version. Red Nomad also has you covered with a nice five-year warranty.

Bamboo-derived rayon is an interesting material that’s growing in popularity for bedding thanks to its temperature-controlling and hypoallergenic properties. The ExceptionalSheets rayon mattress topper is a prime example of this, offering down-like comfort that’s supremely soft and breathable. The 100-percent hypoallergenic Revoloft filling provides all the plushness of goose feathers without the irritation that comes from allergens and airborne contaminants. The ExceptionalSheets bamboo-derived rayon mattress topper is made in the U.S., too, and a limited time $20 coupon (redeemable on the product page) starts pricing at just $70 for the twin model.

Synthetic fillers are great if your have allergies and/or asthma, but sometimes, you can’t beat the real thing. If you’ve just gotta have genuine down feathers, then look no further than this four-inch mattress topper from Bluestone. This featherbed mattress topper is filled with genuine duck and down feathers inside a 100-percent cotton 233-thread count cover. If you don’t want any synthetic materials, the Bluestone down feather mattress topper is the one to buy and one of the more affordable featherbed options out there, starting at $75 for the twin size.

Latex is a rubberized material that has a lot of uses, although you might not have seen it used in bedding. The benefits of a natural latex mattress topper like this one from Pure Green are numerous, though: It’s soft and flexible, it’s durable, and – perhaps most importantly, at least for sleepers with allergies – it’s hypoallergenic. This topper in particular is also ventilated to help keep you cool at night if you’re a sweaty sleeper. The two-inch Pure Green natural latex mattress topper starts at $119 for the twin-sized version and goes up to $199 for the king size (other thicknesses are also available).

Most of our picks are in the two- and three-inch thickness range, but if you want something heftier, then check out this four-inch mattress topper from Sleep Innovations. Its dual-layer design features both a gel-infused memory foam pad and a stuffed cover, giving you the pressure-relieving properties of foam and the softness of down-like filling. The whole thing is made in the U.S. and comes with a 10-year warranty. Starting at $121 for the twin size, the Sleep Innovations dual-layer mattress pad is one of our more expensive picks, but it’s not a bad deal considering you’re getting two toppers in one.

