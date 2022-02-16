If you’re on the hunt for an affordable but versatile laptop and you missed on on some of the big sales last year, then don’t miss out on Presidents Day Chromebook sales. Last year, we saw some fantastic Presidents Day Chromebook deals from major retailers, and you can expect many of those deals to come back this year. Presidents Day 2022 will be one of the biggest sales events early in the year, so this is your chance to pick up some of the most popular Chromebooks at a massive discount while they’re still in stock. Keep reading to find out when you’ll start seeing Presidents Day Chromebook sales online.

When do the Presidents Day Chromebook Sales start?

One of the most important federal holidays in the first quarter of the year is Presidents Day. It’s a day meant to commemorate the lives of all American presidents and is celebrated every third Monday of February. Like other Monday holidays like Memorial Day and Labor Day, Presidents Day comes with a three-day weekend that people use to unwind, spend time with their family, and shop. Big online retailers always have huge sales during big federal holidays, and that’s why you can expect Presidents Day Chromebook sales to be in full swing next month.

Do you want to mark the date on your calendar? Since Presidents Day will land on Monday, February 21, you can expect the Presidents Day Chromebook sales to start as early as Friday, February 18. This gives shoppers a decent amount of time to explore all the Presidents Day Chromebook deals, find the best products for them, and compare prices across retailers. Some of the best deals might not even start until Saturday or Sunday, so make sure to keep track of your favorite products. The most popular Chromebooks might not have their prices slashed right away but may get discounted later in the weekend.

Should You Buy a Chromebook in the Presidents Day Sales?

If you’ve been on the hunt for the best Chromebooks, then we strongly recommend picking up a device during the Presidents Day Chromebook sales. In previous years, we’ve seen the hottest and most powerful Chromebooks around getting huge discounts on the standard price during Presidents Day. Even though Chromebooks are regularly on sale, major sales like the Presidents Day Chromebook sales are likely going to have the lowest prices you’ll see this early in the year. You’ll be able to find laptops that are hundreds of dollars off, which is ideal if you’re on a tight budget. This is likely going to be your last chance to get one of these devices at their lowest possible price, so it’s a no-brainer if you need a laptop very soon for school or work. You’ll find Presidents Day Chromebook deals from brands like Dell, Asus, Samsung, HP, Acer, and more.

Chromebooks are some of the best laptops around for students right now because they offer excellent value for money, with some Chromebooks going as low as $150 when on sale. They can be priced this low thanks to Google’s web-based operating system Chrome OS, which offers excellent performance on lower-end devices. You’ll see plenty of Presidents Day Chromebook deals in this range from reputable brands. You can rely on these devices to perform all the essential school tasks, such as writing papers, browsing the web, and collaborating with your classmates.

There are also some Chromebooks in the $200 to $400 range that offer excellent price-to-performance value. These Chromebooks are fine to use as laptops for college or affordable daily productivity devices. Among the Presidents Day Chromebook deals, you might find the Samsung Chromebook 4+, a computer with a sleek aesthetic, decent internals, and a 1080p display panel. It usually retails for around $290, but you might find it priced even lower during the Presidents Day Chromebook Sales. If you’re looking for something more portable, then watch out for the Lenovo Chromebook Flex, an i3-powered 13-inch laptop that offers snappy and speedy performance.

If you’re looking for a pricier Chromebook that you can use for productivity, then you’ll find some great options during the Presidents Day Chromebook sales. There’s a good chance that our favorite Chromebook, the Google Pixelbook Go, will go on sale. Since it’s manufactured by Google, you can expect a sturdy build, exceptional battery life, excellent performance, and a gorgeous display. It’s our go-to for travelers, students, and anyone looking for an excellent, lightweight computer. If this device gets a price cut, then it’ll easily be one of the best Presidents Day Chromebook deals around. You can also find some 2-in-1- Chromebooks, like the Asus Chromebook Flip C214.

If one of the Presidents Day Chromebook sales speaks to you, then there’s no time to waste. These Presidents Day Chromebook deals are going to be the lowest prices you’ll find this early in the year, so make sure to pick up your favorite products as soon as they go on sale. Since we’re still in the middle of a semiconductor shortage, there’s a chance that the most in-demand products will go out of stock or get discontinued, so don’t miss out on your chance to get these Chromebooks while they’re still around.

