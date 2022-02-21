Best Presidents Day monitor sales and deals for 2022

After upgrading with desktop computer deals or gaming PC deals, you should take advantage of Presidents Day sales for discounts on a new monitor. Give justice to your CPU’s improved processing power by availing monitor deals and gaming monitor deals, as you wouldn’t want to stick with an old display with low resolution. Presidents Day is a great time to invest in a new monitor, especially with the discounts that you can avail from different retailers on screens from the various competing brands.

Dell S2421HN — $150, was $240

Why Buy

Full HD resolution

Wide viewing angle

Reduces blue light emissions

Dual HDMI ports

A reliable monitor doesn’t have to be expensive, as there are options like the Dell S2421HN. It comes with a 24-inch screen with Full HD resolution and ultra-thin bezels on three sides, which will let you enjoy clear details on the websites you browse and the shows you watch with minimal distraction. You’ll get consistent color across a wide viewing angle, so more people can look at the screen at the same time without sacrificing quality.

For gamers, the Dell S2421HN offers support for AMD’s FreeSync technology, which eliminates tearing and stuttering in combination with the monitor’s refresh rate of 75Hz. Making the monitor even easier on the eyes is Dell’s ComfortView technology, which reduces the harmful blue light emissions that may damage your eyes. Without these emissions, your eyes will stay comfortable even after several hours of working or playing video games.

Adding to the appeal of the Dell S2421HN is its modern and elegant design that incorporates a subtle textured pattern on the back of the monitor. It also comes with dual HDMI ports, so that you can keep two input sources — such as your computer and a gaming console — connected at all times, allowing you to freely and quickly switch between them. There’s also the Dell EasyArrange app, which organizes all your apps on one screen.

Dell SE2722H — $170, was $250

Why Buy

More screen space

Flicker-free, anti-glare screen

Conserve energy with PowerNap feature

Small footprint

If you want a slightly larger screen than the 24-inch display of the Dell S2421HN but still at a relatively affordable price, then check out the Dell SE2722H. The size of its 27-inch display is growing in popularity, according to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide, and it lets you make the most out of modern resolutions and color clarity. With the slim bezels of the Dell SE2722H, there will be fewer distractions while you work, and you’ll also be able to enjoy more screen space with the monitor’s improved viewable screen-to-body ratio. With Dell’s ComfortView feature, your eyes are protected from harmful blue light emissions, and the flicker-free, anti-glare screen helps keep eye fatigue to a minimum.

The Dell S2421HN offers tear-free visuals while playing video games with the help of AMD’s FreeSync technology, supported by a refresh rate of 75Hz and a response time of up to 4ms. For energy conservation, the monitor utilizes the PowerNap feature, which dims the screen or puts it to sleep when it’s not in use.

For those who are prone to cluttered workstations, the Dell SE2722H will help you stay organized because of its small footprint. Its power supply unit is built in, and it comes with a cable holder that will keep wires hidden. Meanwhile, for a more comfortable viewing angle, you can easily tilt the monitor to the viewing angle that’s perfect for you. You can also use a compatible VESA mount if you prefer.

Samsung Odyssey G50A — $380, was $450

Why Buy

Quad HD resolution

Up to 165Hz refresh rate

Supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA’s G-Sync

Easily adjustable

Samsung is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best monitors, and that’s because of top-quality products like the Samsung Odyssey G50A. The gaming monitor features a 27-inch screen with Quad HD resolution that will let you see video games in a new light, compared to Full HD monitors. The monitor also supports HDR10 technology, which shows details that are otherwise hidden. It also supports a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and a gray-to-gray response time of 1ms. Whether you’re playing a single-player adventure or engaging against other players in multiplayer matches, these small advantages can be the difference between winning and losing.

The Samsung Odyssey G50A supports both AMD’s FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA’s G-Sync, which allows the gaming monitor to match every frame from your PC’s graphic card, eliminating dropped frames that sometimes result in disadvantages for you. Meanwhile, the monitor’s IPS panel delivers clear colors for an immersive experience, in addition to a wide viewing angle so that you can show off your gaming skills to an audience behind you.

For the gaming monitor’s best possible position, you can swivel, tilt, pivot, and adjust its height according to your preference. You can also use it with a VESA mount — whatever it takes to move the Samsung Odyssey G50A to exactly where you want it. You won’t be able to play for hours if you’re in an uncomfortable position, so you should take advantage of the ease in adjusting the monitor’s placement.

Samsung CHG9 Series — $900, was $1,000

Why Buy

49-inch curved screen

Quick response time, high refresh rate

Wide viewing angle

Multiple source options

For the ultimate gaming experience, you should invest in the Samsung CHG9 Series monitor. The 49-inch curved display features Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, which enables 1 billion shades of color and extra deep blacks, and 3840 x 1080 resolution that will immerse you in the game you’re playing or the content you’re watching. The best curved monitors offer these benefits, and that goes the same for the Samsung CHG9 Series.

The Samsung CHG9 Series also offers a 1ms response time, which means that lag and time-to-screen from your CPU is at the absolute minimum. The monitor’s refresh rate, meanwhile, goes up to 144Hz, which will let you make the most out of your games and videos. The wide viewing angle will let you or others look at the display from different positions, which should come in handy if there are more people who want to watch a show or movie on the monitor.

For multiple source options, the Samsung CHG9 Series comes with two HDMI and Mini DisplayPort inputs, for sources such as CPUs, DVD players, and gaming consoles. There are also a pair of USB 3.0 ports, which will let you connect more devices to the monitor. Everything is within reach while you’re using the monitor, so you’ll be able to easily use the Samsung CHG9 Series with your accessories and other devices.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

