  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals and sales

By

This year’s Prime Day gaming laptop deals are now online, giving gamers the opportunity to replace their aging machines or finally invest in a gaming-focused computer. With Amazon’s Prime Day deals, you’ll be able to buy a reliable gaming laptop with powerful specifications and gamer-friendly features, but without paying full price. The dependable gaming laptops don’t usually go for cheap, so you should take advantage of this chance to acquire one at a discount, and say goodbye to crashes and slowdowns. You shouldn’t worry too much if the maximum amount that you can spend is low, as Prime Day will stretch your budget so that you can buy a machine that’s usually way above your preferred price range. You might even come across an offer for your dream gaming laptop that lowers its price enough so that it could find its way onto your table.

After purchasing a new machine from Prime Day gaming laptop sales, you should check out Prime Day gaming deals, which cover everything that a gamer would need. You might want to buy accessories from Prime Day gaming headset deals, for a more immersive audio experience that puts you in the middle of your game, and gives you better communication with your teammates during online matches for improved teamwork and a higher chance of winning. You might also be interested in Prime Day gaming chair deals, so you won’t suffer from back pain after playing games for several hours, while also looking stylish if you’re planning on streaming. You might also want to buy consoles from Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, Prime Day PS4 deals, and Prime Day Xbox One deals, as there are games that are exclusively available on these platforms. If you have enough time to play and money to spend, you’ll want to have access to as many platforms as possible so that you can enjoy the best games possible, whether on PC or consoles.

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Gateway Creator Series Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$649 $899
This laptop is a great option for a gaming upgrade. With its spacious 15-inch display, GRX 1650 graphics, and Ryzen 5 processor, it will be able to handle all but the most demanding of tasks.
Buy at Walmart

Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$700 $1,040
If you're in the market for a powerful gaming laptop that can handle your library of excellent and demanding games, the Dell G5 15 is a top-tier option that covers all your gaming bases, no problem.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop (Core i5, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$650 $860
This gaming laptop packs a solid CPU/GPU combo in a sturdy and stylish frame. Its 120Hz display also mean your games will play buttery smooth.
Buy at Dell

HP Pavilion 16 (Core i5, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$679 $799
The HP Pavilion is a great entry-level gaming laptop. With this CPU and GPU combo, you'll be able to play today's games without spending too much money on a laptop.
Buy at Walmart

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,600 $1,800
It's well-known that HP makes some world-class gaming laptops, and if you want a machine that outpaces most desktops in every department, the Omen 15 is a beast in its own league.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,155 $1,400
Professional gaming on the go can be hard to come by, but the new Dell G15 gaming laptop offers exactly that. It's packed with top-notch specs to put PCs to shame, making it a must-have for any gamer.
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Legion Y540 Nvidia RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,090 $1,299
Equipped with fantastic hardware, this beefy Legion gaming laptop will handle all your gaming needs with ease.
Buy at Walmart
With rebate

MSI GF65 Laptop (Core i5, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) + M99 Gaming mouse

$699 $1,049
The MSI GF65 is the perfect mid-level laptop for gamers on a budget. It boasts superior graphics, fast performance, and hi-res audio in a thin and light package.
Buy at Newegg

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (GTX 1660 Ti, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,200 $1,500
Want a gaming laptop that won't hold you back? The Razer Blade 15 is a great choice. With its great specs and premium build quality, it'll give you the edge and last for years.
Buy at Amazon

Evoo Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$899
The Evoo gaming laptop pairs a 15-inch 120Hz display with superb hardware that's easily capable of running the latest AAA titles at high settings -- and it's a downright steal at this price.
Buy at Walmart

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Omen 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop + Mouse & Headset Bundle

$949 $1,299
The HP Omen 15 is a solid gaming laptop with great hardware that will keep you enjoying the latest titles for years. This bundle comes with an gaming mouse and headset so you can get your game on.
Buy at Walmart

HP Pavilion 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$650 $700
The new HP Pavilion 15 proves you don't need to spend big to play games. It offers a strong CPU, discrete graphics, and a snappy SSD, making it a good entry point for gamers looking to step up.
Buy at HP

MSI Stealth 15m Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2060 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,200 $1,550
MSI's high-end gaming laptop packs a real punch thanks to its cutting-edge GPU, speedy performance, and spacious storage for all your games and apps. Great power from a great brand.
Buy at Best Buy

MSI Creator 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Super, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,999 $2,199
MSI is known for its gaming rep, and this laptop backs that up with its superb hardware and solid build quality. With a high-end GPU, i7 CPU, and 4K display, laggy gaming will be a thing of the past.
Buy at Amazon

MSI GF63 (Core i5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$650 $730
This laptop is perfect for gamers who aren't ready to jump on the RTX bandwagon yet.
Buy at Best Buy

Asus TUF 15 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1660, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$899 $1,299
The Asus TUF brand is known for reliability. This laptop is for gamers on the go who need a laptop that is durable while still outperforming the competition.
Buy at Microsoft

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 4K Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,300 $1,550
With its beefy specs and sharp 4K display, gamers will find themselves completely immersed in the Asus ROG Zephyrus laptop. Enjoy vivid graphics and great performance in a sleek, stylish package.
Buy at Best Buy

Acer Predator Helios 300 (Core i7 CPU, RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,252 $1,499
This laptop is built for serious gaming. From Minecraft to the latest triple-A titles, the Predator Helios 300 can tackle it all with ease.
Buy at Walmart

Alienware m15 R4 Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,850 $2,100
Enhance your gaming battle station with this high-performance laptop. Its 300Hz G-Sync display is buttery smooth and it packs one of the beefiest GPUs you'll find in any PC, period.
Buy at Best Buy

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,150
This Acer Nitro 5 laptop can handle demanding games with its beefy GPU. This laptop also boasts an enhanced refresh rate for smooth, high-fps gaming.
Buy Now

Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Super, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,650 $1,900
With this Alienware gaming laptop, you'll have all the space you need for your game library and more than enough power to run AAA titles for years to come.
Buy at Best Buy

ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (Ryzen 9, RX 6800M, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,650
This laptop is all about letting you work and play in comfort without sacrificing performance. It's lightweight but still packs a punch with its Ryzen 9 CPU and beefy Radeon RX 6000-series graphics.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 GPU, 256GB SSD)

$700 $950
The Dell G15 gaming laptop is a great entry-level option that offers the performance you need with a GTX 16-series GPU and a 120Hz display at an affordable price.
Buy at Dell

Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Laptop (Core i5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$649
This true gaming laptop has the hardware to back it up, along with great build quality, an understated design, and thermals to help keep its cool while you play hard.
Buy at Walmart

Lenovo Legion 5 (Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$900 $1,100
With specs that hit the sweet spot between price and performance, the Lenovo Legion 5 is a powerful gaming laptop fit to handle all your gaming, work, and study needs.
Buy at Best Buy

Evoo Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$599
Long gone are the days when you had to pay well over a grand for a good gaming laptop. This Evoo machine packs perfect specs for 1080p gaming with one of Nvidia's newer 16-series graphics cards.
Buy at Walmart
Free copy of 'Death Stranding'

MSI GF65 Thin Gaming Laptop (Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,270 $1,299
Sporting one of Nvidia's beefy new 30-series GPUs, this MSI gaming laptop is one of the most capable machines you're going to find for this price.
Buy at Newegg
With rebate

MSI GF65 Thin (Core i5, RTX 2060 GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) + Free Gaming Mouse

$949 $1,049
If you're looking for a "Goldilocks" gaming laptop that's beefy enough for modern gaming but isn't overkill for your needs and budget, it doesn't get much better at this price than the MSI GF65 Thin.
Buy at Newegg

MSI GE66 Raider 15.6-inch Laptop (Intel i7, RTX 2080 Super, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$2,499 $2,799
Future-proof your gaming with this top-end beast. It's maxed out in almost every way, with a superb GPU, tons of memory and storage, and great build quality. It's close to gaming perfection.
Buy at Amazon

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming laptop, or you’re planning to finally buy one so you no longer have to make do with playing games on a machine that’s designed for work or school, you should take advantage of the discounts offered by Amazon with this year’s Prime Day gaming laptop sales. You can save hundreds of dollars on a gaming laptop, and even more if you’re lucky. You’ll get even more value out of the purchase if you’re planning to use the laptop for other purposes as an all-around machine, such as for watching TV shows on streaming services, editing multimedia content, and catching up on social media. You just need to find a deal that both fits the budget that you’ve set aside, and meets your gaming requirements – are you into single-player games with advanced graphics, or do you prefer online multiplayer games that are not as advanced graphically but require stable internet connections and quick response times from your keyboard and mouse?

There are a lot of offers to go through on Amazon though, with a wide range of prices for different budgets and computers that are made by everyone from new entrants to the gaming laptop industry to the established brands. It might not be enough to manually go through all of them one by one, as you never know when stocks will run out for the laptop that’s perfect for you. To help you narrow down your search, we’ve gathered the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals that are currently available on Amazon, extending from the basic models to the most high-end ones. If you see a deal you like, don’t hesitate to go through with the purchase, as the offer might suddenly disappear if you wait too long.

Should you buy a new gaming laptop on Prime Day?

It’s always a good time to invest in a new gaming laptop, and it’s even better if you take advantage of Prime Day gaming laptop deals. If your current computer isn’t as fast as it used to be when it comes to loading times, and it’s struggling to run the latest games even at the lowest settings, it’s probably best to buy a new gaming laptop with upgraded specifications. The designs of new gaming laptops are also more stylish compared to older models, and while this doesn’t make a difference when it comes to running games, a better-looking machine will make you look even cooler. With a gaming laptop that’s equipped with powerful components and created with sleek designs, you can start taking gaming seriously, especially if you have a plan to go competitive. This will also help if you’re planning to use the computer for working from home or attending online classes, because since gaming laptops lift the load of advanced graphics, they won’t have a problem running productivity apps.

The parts of computers are always evolving, with components being replaced by their successors in rapid fashion. This means that, when buying a new gaming laptop, you should go for the latest parts and features so that you can future-proof your machine for a while. There’s no sense in buying a gaming laptop with outdated parts, as you’ll only be forced to spend on upgrades in the near term if you want to continue using the computer for playing the latest gamers. Computer manufacturers are also developing new features for laptops that make life easier for gamers, and if you want to enjoy them, you should look for the latest models.

How to choose a gaming laptop on Prime Day

You should check out Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops to get an idea of the best brands and models and check if they’re now within your budget with the help of Prime Day gaming laptop sales. You should determine the maximum price that you’re willing to pay and look for a laptop with the best specifications and features that you can get for that amount. Among the most trusted gaming laptop makers are Razer, Dell, Asus, Alienware, Acer, and MSI, so if you see a listing involving these brands, you’re sure that you’ll be getting a computer with top-of-the-line quality. However, as always, you should be very discerning of the products’ details, so you know exactly what you’re getting with your purchase.

The most important specifications when buying a gaming laptop are the processor, RAM, and graphics card, as these determine how easily the machine can run the latest games, even when you’ve activated the highest settings. If you’ll be moving with the laptop often, you might take size into consideration, but most gamers prefer bigger screens so they can better appreciate the graphics of the games that they are playing. Large screens will give justice to all the work that developers have poured into their games, as you’ll see even the smallest details. If you’re planning to also use the computer for school or work, you should go for as much storage as possible so that you’ll have enough space for your games, other software, and documents. Lastly, you should check if the gaming laptop’s cooling system is designed to keep the machine running at peak performance even after several hours, as you don’t want to have to worry about an overheating computer while you’re in the middle of your gaming session.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day Keurig deals for 2021

early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 k classic

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

Best Prime Day Roomba deals for 2021

iRobot Roomba E5

Best Prime Day Dell XPS deals for 2021

black friday 2020 deals still available xps 13 laptop resized

Best Prime Day smart home deals for 2021

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Best Prime Day iPhone deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 iPhone Deals

Best Prime Day soundbar deals for 2021

v series soundbar wall mounted with TV

Best Prime Day printer deals for 2021

hp neverstop never worry about ink printer

Best Prime Day Fire TV deals for 2021

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Best Prime Day projector deals for 2021

best outdoor projectors aop projector

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals for 2021

Fitbit Versa

Best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals for 2021

surface pro 7 vs microsoftsurfacepro7 2 768x768

Best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals for 2021

Ring Video Doorbell 3